PowrdUp TV is Roku's NEW music channel

PowrdUpTV is the hot new Roku Music Channel launched by leading and veteran music business and industry executive; Chris Black and team.
PowrdUpTV is the hot new Roku Music Channel launched by leading and veteran music business and industry executive; Chris Black and team.
PowrdUp TV is a new Roku Music Channel launched in January 2023. PowrdUp TV is the brainchild of Chris “Boss” Black. The purpose of PowrdUp TV is to bring consumers the newest and hottest mainstream, major, and independent music artists with a dash of nostalgia.
Tired of the same rotation of endless scripted reality shows and just want music videos straight up with no chaser? PowrdUpTV is the answer. PowrdUP TV is the hottest Roku Music Channel that features Major artists, and independent artists with a dash of nostalgia.
People everywhere love music, and this channel is for the people. Have a love of music from the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and beyond? Then be sure to tune in to PowrdUp TV.
Just a few of the major label artists and independent artists featured on PowrdUp TV are Drake, Lil Baby, Ari Lennox, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Lady Zhe, Finesse 2 Tymes, Future, Young Jeezy, Post Malone, Chris Brown, Cammy Gotbarz, T. Hill, Kitti Red, Rick Ross, Lil Druk, Boosie Badazz, Tyga, and more.
When asked why bringing this platform to the market when there are so many streaming and social media platforms that feature the music videos of all of those artists, Chris “Boss” Black says,
“I’m an observer, and I've been watching individuals like Dame Dash, Suge Knight, and P Diddy for some time. I see that there is a need for a free music-focused channel that features independent artists And Major Label artists side by side. Social Media has made independent artists famous, and we want to make sure that we are giving the people what they want, and that is consistent music video programming 24/7 365. I love the arts.”
The pièce de résistance about PowrdUp TV is that this channel is not dictated by the radio stations. It is curated by music industry insiders, influencers, and fans alike.
Stream the hottest music videos on the hottest new Roku Music Channel: PowrdUp TV. Available by searching PowrdUp TV on all Roku devices.
