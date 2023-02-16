Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,496 in the last 365 days.

Yurel Nichols Sentenced for Murdering Paula Zorawski in 2016 Anchorage Robbery

February 15, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, 24-year-old Yurel Nichols was sentenced by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna to serve 35 years in prison for the first-degree murder of Paula Zorawski. Nichols pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Oct. 19, 2022.

On Sept. 22, 2016, Nichols and his co-defendants Savon Berry, Michael Fitzgerald, Tommy Higgs III, and Alonzo Steward attempted a home-invasion robbery to steal marijuana and money. After Ms. Zorawski answered the door, she was shot and killed by Nichols. He and his co-defendants fled the scene, and Nichols was apprehended by police several weeks later in Texas.

By agreement, Nichols pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received a sentence of 80 years with 45 years suspended. He will be placed on supervised felony probation for 10 years.

At sentencing, Judge McKenna accepted the agreement of the parties, noting that first-degree murder is “the most serious crime we have” and that the sentence was going to require Nichols to spend the bulk of the prime of his life incarcerated. He acknowledged the harm that Nichols’ conduct caused to Ms. Zorawski’s family.

Nichols is in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Patrick J. McKay, Jr., at (907) 269-6300 or patrick.mckay@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

You just read:

Yurel Nichols Sentenced for Murdering Paula Zorawski in 2016 Anchorage Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.