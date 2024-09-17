Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,895 in the last 365 days.

Office of Special Prosecutions Reviews Eight Officer-Involved Shooting Cases for 2024, Five New Cases Pending

September 16, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ The Office of Special Prosecutions, OSP, has concluded eight reviews of officer-involved shootings for 2024 cases with five new cases that are under review.

â€œThe Office of Special Prosecutionsâ€™ review of use-of-deadly-force incidents ensures that officers continue to follow the criminal law in their use of force,â€ said Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore.

OSP does not investigate criminal matters; it receives investigations from law enforcement agencies and reviews their investigations to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

New cases

  • Michael Alto, Aug. 23, 2024, Anchorage
  • Vaughn Walunga, Aug. 16, 2024, Gambell, St. Lawrence Island
  • Nick Beebe, Aug. 6, 2024, Eek, YK Delta
  • Easter Leafa, Aug. 13, 2024, Anchorage
  • Damien Dollison, July 8, 2024, Anchorage

Reviewed and Closed Cases, Officers Justified in Use of Deadly Force

  • Kristopher Handy, May 13, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed against officers
  • Tyler May, June 3, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed against officer
  • Lisa Fordyce-Blair, June 19, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed against an officer
  • Steven Kissack, July 15, 2024, Juneau; no officers charged
  • Kirk Medak, July 8, 2024, Soldotna; no officer charged
  • Angella Polty, May 18, 2024, Marshall; no officer charged
  • Kaleb Bourdukofsky, June 1, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed officers
  • Victor Jack, Feb. 28, 2024, Wasilla; no charges filed against an officer

On July 17, the Department of Law held a press conference on the process for and the importance of reviews. The livestream of the conference is available on Lawâ€™s Facebook page under Live.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Office of Special Prosecutions Reviews Eight Officer-Involved Shooting Cases for 2024, Five New Cases Pending

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more