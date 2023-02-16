14125339 Canada Inc. Changes its Name to H.C.E.T. Technologies
EINPresswire.com/ -- 14125339 Canada Inc. (“1412”) would like to announce that, as of February 13, 2023, it has commenced using a new business name - H.C.E.T. Technologies (“HCET”).
1412, under the name of HCET, is also pleased to announce that its first product, the Lightning Router, a Li-Fi (“light fidelity”) router with superior performance, is set to be launched by end of the third quarter, 2023.
“We are excited about the launch of the Lightning Router in the market,” said Dickson Ng, President of HCET. “The Lightning Router is the end result of years of research and development, and we expect that it will meet and exceed both the needs and expectations of our customers.”
Mr. Ng went on to state “Einstein showed that light travels at the fastest speed. Light Fidelity (“Li-Fi”) has been around since Edison discovered the light bulb. HCET has invented a Li-Fi router that can securely transfer data at the quickest speed. Immediately application will be any industry that requires the safe, reliable and fast transfer of data. In addition, we see this technology benefiting the marketing and advertising sector as it will allow for the fast and reliable transfer of marketing material to customers’ cell phones using LED lights in retail stores. Future development of the technology will allow for the use of light to transfer extensive data effectively.”
Li-Fi is a technology that uses light waves to transmit data instead of traditional radio waves used in Wi-Fi. Some of the features that Li-Fi offers are:
1. Faster data transfer speeds: Li-Fi can achieve speeds of up to several gigabits per second, much faster than traditional Wi-Fi.
2. Increased security: Li-Fi uses light waves to transmit data, so it is much more difficult to intercept or hack than Wi-Fi, which uses wavelength.
3. Greater bandwidth: Li-Fi can provide more bandwidth than Wi-Fi, which means more devices can connect to the network without slowing it down.
4. Improved energy efficiency: Li-Fi uses LED light bulbs to transmit data, which are more energy-efficient than traditional Wi-Fi transmitters. Additionally, LED lights can be dimmed or turned off when not needed, further reducing energy consumption.
5. Reduced health risks: Li-Fi does not emit harmful radiation, which concerns some traditional Wi-Fi devices.
Overall, Li-Fi offers several potential benefits and features that make it a unique solution for data transmission.
About HCET
H.C.E.T. is an Informational Technology company specializing in data transmission, management, and cyber security. Founded in 2022, the company has been dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service.
For further information please visit the company’s website at HCET.ca
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “anticipated”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. HCET is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. HCET cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements and HCET assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect actual events or new circumstances.
Dickson Ng
H.C.E.T. Technologies
dickson@hcet.ca