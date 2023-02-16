Artificial Intelligence and Morality: SOOP Seeks Thought Leaders to Contribute on a New Anthology by CEO Gilbert Hakim
Can we use a methodology of artificial intelligence to choose the moral or ethical laws?”BROOKLYN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Gilbert Hakim
Something Or Other Publishing is proud to share the first spotlight episode of their renowned podcast "Created In The Image of God: Exploring The Role of Religion In Society," along with an opportunity for authors to participate in a new anthology on the subject of artificial intelligence with the collaboration of CEO Gilbert Hakim and the cultural media outlet PlankSip.
Hosted by SOOP's founder and groundbreaking author Wade Fransson, along with celebrated artist and writer Jacqueline Claire, "Created In The Image of God" aims to provide listeners with thought-provoking discussions on the impact of scripture in our ever-changing societies and what it means to navigate daily life with a moral compass that is true to the word of God. For this spotlight episode, CEO of the international media outlet PlankSip, Daniel Sanderson, takes the reins to interview philanthropist, CEO, and Tech innovator Gilbert Hakim for an illustrious talk titled on "Artificial Morality".
The 90-minute discussion delves into the rising prominence of Artificial Intelligence in our daily lives, the ethical questions that emerge from its impact, Mr. Hakim's concerns and predictions about its future, and the ideas mentioned in Ian M. Giatti's article on Elon Musk's Neuralink published on The Christian Post.
A graduate of Stony Brook University with a Bachelor of Science in Physics and a Master of Science in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics, Gilbert Hakim is widely recognized as a leading figure in laboratory information systems (LIS). He has been at the forefront of LIS innovation since the late 1970s and continues to push the boundaries in genetics-based LIS and workflow automation. Known for his hands-on approach, Mr. Hakim is often found at client sites, interacting with laboratory scientists, clinical diagnosticians, and medical professionals to gain valuable insights that inform the vision of his company, SCC Soft Computer, to provide innovative and practical technological solutions to the healthcare industry, primarily in the clinical laboratory.
As a philanthropist, Mr. Hakim is dedicated to giving back to the community with charitable contributions to various organizations through his charitable Golden Age Foundation and the creation of an application, Ocean 2.0 Interfaith Reader, a custom ebook reader designed for the exploration and study of the sacred literature of the world's religious traditions.
With the release of this groundbreaking episode, SOOP is thrilled to announce a call for submissions to an upcoming anthology of writings and essays focused on the controversial and exciting world of Artificial Intelligence titled "Artificial Morality: Navigating the Ethics of AI with Spiritual Teachings." Mr. Hakim's deep interest in the development of Artificial Intelligence and its relationship with humankind's spiritual and philosophical growth has encouraged SOOP to proceed with this unprecedented anthology.
Mr. Hakim is a member of the Baha'i Faith who believes that our understanding of the scripture and the word of God will play a crucial role in creating awareness and navigating the problematic quandaries that the future will bring. "Our minds are subjective. We are not an objective machine. So we get influenced by the information that we have and the experiences that we have," Hakim said. "Can we use a methodology of artificial intelligence to choose the moral or ethical laws?"
Authors and thinkers with a unique viewpoint and deep interest in this topic that would like to be a part of this entry in SOOP's much-acclaimed anthology series are kindly welcome to submit their pieces to info@soopllc.com. In addition, the special episode of SOOP's podcast "Artificial Morality" is available on Youtube.
Listeners can expect continuous episodes of "Created In The Image of God: Exploring The Role of Religion In Society" every Tuesday at 8:00 PM Central Time on the official Something Or Other Publishing channel.
