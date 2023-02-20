Takozz Opens a Brick and Mortar Restaurant at the Saint Clair Square Mall

Submit Release
Picture of Owners Eduardo on the left and Ramon on the right.

Bringing you authentic street Mexican food 7 days a week

— Ramon Garcia - Co Owner
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Takozz | Real Mexican Food.
Ramon Garcia, Co-Owner 618-900-4008 info@takozz.com
February 20, 2023
Takozz announced today that it has opened a brick and mortar location inside St. Clair Square Mall’s food court. This new location is an expansion of the Takozz food truck.

Takozz offers a Central Mexican menu. Entrees include street tacos, quesadillas, torta sandwiches, and quesa-birria tacos. Customers can choose their own protein fillings, including: adobada, al pastor, birria, pollo, or chorizo. Snacks include flan, chocolate flan, churros, and street corn. Takozz also sells kids meals and an array of beverages, including fresh Mexican waters like horchata, pineapple, and tamarind.

“When you eat our food, it’s like you’re eating at our dinner table. These are the flavors of our families,” says Ramon Garcia, co-owner and operator of Takozz.

Garcia owns Takozz with his partner, Eduardo Herrera. Garcia manages business operations, and Herrera makes all of the food. After meeting through a mutual friend, Garcia and Herrera formed a long-time friendship filled with love and shared meals. When Garcia tasted Herrera’s food, he was reminded of the flavors he grew up with in Central Mexico. Garcia asked Herrera to partner with him in opening a food truck, and Takozz was born. The two are now ecstatic to have expanded Takozz into an additional brick and mortar location.

“This is a dream we have shared together for many years,” Garcia recalls.

You can visit Takozz’s brick and mortar location in the St. Clair Square food court Monday - Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The mall is located at 134 St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Visit https://www.takozz.com/ to view a current menu, track or book the Takozz food truck, or to receive additional information.

