Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ Designation from the Loyalty Academy™ Heads into New Markets
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Loyalty Academy™, the education platform of the Wise Marketer Group, has partnered with leading loyalty and customer marketing service providers in Europe, Middle-east, and Asia-pacific markets to offer in-person educational workshops that will allow participants to obtain their Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) designation.
“We have partnered with industry leaders to strengthen global accessibility to our CLMP designation even more,” explained Mike Capizzi, Dean of the Loyalty Academy. “In the first half of this year and with Epsilon, Quick Brown Fox and The Loyalty People as key strategic partners, the rapid growth of our CLMP community is set to continue. Currently there are 540 loyalty and customer professionals from 41 countries that are CLMPs and soon we’ll be adding even more professionals from Europe, the Middle-East, and Asia Pacific. We are excited to be bring our curriculum for the first-time into some regions.”
These workshops deliver our practitioner-based curriculum of loyalty principles and best practices over 3 days in a forum that also allows for interactive discussion of key concepts with case study examples. Earning CLMP credentials provides participants with the understanding of loyalty as a discipline at a professional standard that is recognized globally.
This initial series of Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) workshops includes:
• Our CLMP workshop returns to Dubai, UAE on March 6-8 with Quick Brown Fox Consulting and sponsorship from Gratifii. Register at qbfconsulting.com/clmp to attend in only a few weeks.
• Next our senior faculty and The Loyalty People bring our first CLMP workshop to continental Europe on March 21-23 in Amsterdam, Netherlands and with sponsorship from Antavo, Sparta Loyalty and Snipp. Learn more and register at loyaltyacademy.org/clmp-europe.
• Another first occurs in Australia on May 16-18 as our senior faculty and Epsilon will be in Melbourne, Australia for the countries first CLMP workshop and with sponsorship from Gratifii once more. Learn more and register at loyaltyacademy.org/clmp-australia.
• The following week our senior faculty and Epsilon will be in Singapore on May 23-25 for Southeast Asia’s first CLMP workshop. Learn more and register at loyaltyacademy.org/clmp-singapore.
The Loyalty Academy will announce additional in-person CLMP educational workshops later this year and anticipates another multi-market series that is a mix of more new markets alongside a few markets that are core. Follow us on LinkedIn at Loyalty Academy or The Wise Marketer and/or subscribe to The Wise Marketer’s newsletter to easily learn more.
About the Wise Marketer Group
The Wise Marketer Group (WMG) is customer loyalty marketing media and education company. WMG publishes TheWiseMarketer.com (TWM) as the global source for unbiassed customer loyalty news, research, and insights and is known as the Global Voice of Customer Loyalty having served this industry over 15+ years. Loyalty Academy™ is owned and operated by WMG, providing a proprietary, practitioner-based curriculum for global loyalty education through digital and in-person learning formats. The Loyalty Academy™ is the only source for earning the Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) designation.
For details visit: www.TheWiseMarketer.com and www.LoyaltyAcademy.org
