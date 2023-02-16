Sweet Old Bill’s Earns Autism Certification and Joins Growing Tourism Accessibility Initiative in High Point

Sweet Old Bill’s restaurant is now a Certified Autism Center™ to join a growing movement initiated by Visit High Point to attract more travelers to the area.

HIGH POINT , NC, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweet Old Bill’s restaurant is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), and joins a growing movement initiated by Visit High Point to attract more travelers to the area. To meet CAC requirements, restaurant staff completed training and certification to better assist and accommodate autistic or sensory-sensitive guests and their families during their meal.

With 1 in 6 people having a sensory need or sensitivity, and 1 in 44 children being diagnosed with autism in the US (CDC), the need for more hospitality and entertainment options for these travelers and their families has never been greater. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community.

“Sweet Old Bill's was very excited when asked to be a part of this wonderful program to achieve our autism certification. We have always strived to be a big part of the High Point community. From our give-back nights to our Christmas Giving Tree, helping others has always been a part of our mission,” said owner Bill Heard. “We have seen first-hand the challenges autistic individuals and their families may face. At Sweet Old Bill's we have always welcomed any and every one to our restaurant and we believe with this added awareness and training we will be better equipped to these patrons to Sweet Old Bill's and care for their needs in a way which we would not have been able to without the assistance and training from IBCCES.”

With Sweet Old Bill’s CAC certification, the restaurant joins the larger Visit High Point movement to earn the Certified Autism Destination (CAD) designation, also awarded by IBCCES to communities with a variety of autism certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options. Currently, other organizations that have completed the CAC program include High Point Library Children's Department, Wingate by Wyndham, Visit High Point, High Point Museum, JH Adams Inn, and Q's Corner and numerous other attractions and hotels in the area in process.

"We’re excited for the Sweet Old Bill’s team and their patrons, as they have joined the initiative to help serve the millions of sensory-sensitive and autistic travelers and their families that are looking for places that are more welcoming and accessible.” Myron Pincomb, the IBCCES Board Chairman, expressed his enthusiasm and stated that “IBCCES' partnership and certification will supply long-term supports and supplementary resources to guarantee the community’s accessibility commitment can make lasting difference for both local residents and visitors alike.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs for travel, hospitality and entertainment organizations, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Sweet Old Bill’s

Sweet Old Bill's is a BBQ Restaurant located in High Point, NC. The restaurant combines traditional NC BBQ with Texas style brisket, smoked chicken, ribs as well as a variety of appetizers, salads and sandwiches. Established in 2018 Sweet Old Bill's has tried to engrain themselves in the community by serving good fresh food in a welcoming environment as well as giving back in a variety of ways whenever possible. For more please visit u at www.sweetoldbills.com

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.