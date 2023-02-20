Teamwork Commerce to Showcase RFID-Powered Self-Checkout at EuroShop 2023
We are looking forward to meeting with attendees and industry peers at the show, helping retailers to address their key challenges to sustainable growth.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teamwork Commerce, a leading omnichannel solution provider, has today announced that it will be exhibiting at EuroShop 2023, one of the world’s largest retail trade fairs, showcasing its RFID-Powered Self-Checkout technology and offering bespoke advice to retailers.
Hosted in Düsseldorf, Germany, from February 26 - March 2, the five-day event will spotlight the latest solutions and innovations that are pushing the boundaries of the retail sector, with specific focus on connected retail, sustainability, smart store, customer centricity, and the in-store experience.
Exhibiting at Stand D49 in Hall 6, Teamwork Commerce will showcase its newly launched RFID-Powered Self-Checkout solution and provide attendees with live demonstrations of the technology. The state-of-the-art solution streamlines the checkout process and allows customers to self-scan all of their items within seconds. This further reduces staff handling and checkout time, enhancing the overall customer experience.
In addition to its self-checkout technology, Teamwork Commerce will also display a range of integrated omnichannel solutions including its Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS), Order Management System (OMS), Clienteling, and Secure Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System.
Amber Hovious, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Teamwork Commerce, commented: “Retailers are looking to advance their tech stacks that can positively impact overall customer experience. EuroShop will allow us to network with international retail trade audiences and demonstrate our technological capabilities that enable retailers to provide a top-tier customer experience all the way from the supply chain to the shop floor.”
Teamwork Commerce experts will be on the ground to provide bespoke advice to retailers to help them meet their technology needs in this continuously changing retail environment.
“We are looking forward to meeting with attendees and industry peers at the show, helping retailers to address their key challenges to sustainable growth,” added Hovious.
With Teamwork’s omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalized experiences through invisible technology.
About Teamwork Commerce
Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, Clienteling, Inventory Control and Reporting - a cloud-based system that is constantly evolving to provide cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. With Teamwork’s omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalized experiences through invisible technology. Trusted by top retailers globally including, Acne Studios, The Row, Asics, Princesse Tam Tam, Comptoir des Cotonniers, and Moose Knuckles. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com
