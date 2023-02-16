Log-On NV FTP enhancements benefit users converting from IBM NetView FTP
As part of our commitment to provide a path to continued support for users of IBM NetView® FTP, we will deliver several important enhancements to Log-On NV FTP – the successor product to Netview FTP.”BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Log-On Software (Log-On) an IBM® Business Partner and developer of world-class software solutions for IBM Z™, today announced several enhancements to Log-On NV FTP, the successor product to IBM NetView® FTP.
“As part of Log-On’s commitment to provide a path to continued support for users of IBM NetView® FTP, we are responding to user requests with several important enhancements to Log-On NV FTP – Log-On’s successor product to Netview FTP” says Danny Zeitouny, Managing Director & VP Products at Log-On.
These enhancements will be released as part of Log-On’s periodic NV FTP update cycle. The coming package is planned for general availability 3rd Quarter, 2023.
Log-On NV FTP Enhancements include:
o PDSE V2 support. PDSE V2 brings new functionality to PDSE. Netview FTP users employing workarounds to transfer PDSE V2 files will now enjoy out-of-the-box support for PDSE V2 with Log-On NV FTP.
o Enhanced security integration will bring both RAP and PassTicket capabilities to the forefront to better help organizations adhere to enterprise security policies.
o Support for Extended Address Volumes (EAVs)
o Usage Reports. Historically, Netview FTP users have had to generate their own usage statistics from SMF data making it difficult to answer simple questions such as “who transmitted what today”. This enhancement provides concise, intuitive usage reports.
Many organizations have a significant investment in the use of IBM NetView FTP, a solution no longer supported by IBM as of November 30, 2022.
Log-On NV FTP, a code-base-equivalent replacement for IBM Netview FTP, safeguards this investment with full maintenance, support and enhancements from Log-On. Migration from IBM Netview FTP is painless, with no need to recreate existing Netview FTP transfer processes.
If you are an IBM NetView File Transfer user and would like to move to full support with Log-On NV FTP, please call us at +1-603-458-5300 or email ask@logon.com.
Log-On Software also provides full support for APL2, Application Support Facility (ASF), and Wave for IBM Z. Ask us!
About Log-On Software
Log-on is a leading developer of world-class software solutions and an outsourcer of software services ranging from programming expertise to the complete management and execution of development projects. With over 30 years of experience and 700 specialists in software, data communications and security, Log-on provides high-end solutions to today's most difficult product development and programming challenges. Log-on delivers innovation and value across solution spaces including Mainframe, Security Systems, E-business, Conversion and Migration, Networking, and Cellular.
Popular Log-On solutions for IBM Z Systems include QuickSelect for Db2, a plug-and-play performance accelerator for Db2 workloads; VTFM-NewGen, a software-only Virtual Tape System that leverages an organization's investment in standard mainframe DASD; and Total Utility Control, a powerful utility automation solution that intelligently schedules Db2 utility jobs, ensuring that the right jobs run at the right time. Our portfolio of satisfied users and clients spans all major industries and includes many of the world's largest enterprises.
The company is headquartered in Bedford, NH. For more information, please visit www.log-on.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
