Digital Mums Directory to Sponsor VA Summit in Sydney
Digital Mums Directory is excited to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming VA Summit in Sydney, hosted by the VA Institute on March 3-5, 2023.
Digital Mums Directory is excited to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming VA Summit in Sydney, hosted by the VA Institute on March 3-5, 2023. The event will bring virtual assistants from all over Australia together to learn, connect, and grow their businesses and connections.
— Marie Robertson-King
Digital Mums Directory's very own Marie Robertson-King will be giving a short presentation on "Digital Networking: How to Build Your Online Community." Marie's insights will help virtual assistants learn how to leverage digital channels to build and grow their businesses.
"We are thrilled to be sponsoring the VA Summit and to have the opportunity to share our knowledge and expertise with virtual assistants from all over Australia," said the owners of the Digital Mums Directory, Karen Dauncey and Marie Robertson-King "We believe that the VA Summit is a fantastic opportunity for virtual assistants to connect, learn, and grow their businesses, and we are excited to be a part of it."
In addition to the presentation, Digital Mums Directory is keen to share with the virtual assistant community the benefits of signing up as a member of the directory as well as offering a special discount and a sweet little treat for the welcome pack. Marie will be there for the whole 3 days and is excited to get to meet everyone face to face.
If you're attending the VA Summit, please let us know, Marie would love to meet you in person and chat about all things digital networking and business growth. We can't wait to see you there!
Karen Dauncey
Digital Mums Directory
hello@digitalexpertsdirectory.com.au
