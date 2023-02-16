Playfinity Nominated for Two Prestigious Sports Technology Awards

The first ever gaming baseball Innovation of the year Best Fitness and Participation Technology The ball comes with a free app full of games, challenges, avatars and more Fun for all - your kids play longer, have fun and build skills

The Backyard League Gaming Baseball is named a Finalist in “Innovation of the Year” and “Best Fitness and Participation Technology”

We are incredibly honored. This is a testament to the hard work that has gone into creating Active Gaming experiences for kids. We are proud and we look forward to what the future holds for us.”” — Pippa Boothman, CEO

OSLO, NORWAY, February 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Playfinity , the Norwegian sports-technology company on a mission to keep kids active, is delighted to announce its nomination for two of this year’s Sports Technology Awards: “Innovation of the Year" and "Best Fitness and Participation Technology.” They are alongside other recognized brands such as Apple Fitness+, LA Clippers and T-Mobile.These awards, presented in association with NBC Sports Next and known as the “Oscars” of sports innovation, are recognized as the leading international mark of excellence for start-ups and major brands alike. This year’s finalists reflect an elite group of companies and the most innovative projects, products, and services across 19 categories that have delivered game-changing solutions to some of sport’s biggest challenges. Playfinity is proud to be among them.Playfinity CEO Pippa Boothman commented: “We are incredibly honored to be a finalist in the Sports Technology Awards. This nomination is recognition of our dedication over the past few years and is a testament to the hard work that has gone into creating Active Gaming experiences for kids. We are proud to be amongst such distinguished names in the industry, and we look forward to what the future holds for us.”Seventy Percent of kids leave sports by age 13 because “it is not fun anymore." It's time to bring play back into practice, keeping kids outside and active. The nominated Backyard League Gaming Baseball is a new approach to sports technology with a focus on keeping youth active while having fun and building skills. The ball is regulation size and weight and comes with a free companion app loaded with diverse games inspired by core skills training. With a real-time audio coach, sound effects, player communities, game builders, challenges, and music, gaming and sport are brought together in a fun and motivating way for youth to keep playing longer. Whether playing along with or against the world, with over 4000 users already registered in Backyard League, Playfinity is well on its way to becoming the global leader in Active Gaming.The 2023 Sports Technology Awards ceremony will take place in New York City on May 18, 2023, and the Playfinity team looks forward to joining other innovators from across the globe in celebrating the best of sporting technology.Additional Playfinity experiences include Smart Ball and JumpGames , the world's first gaming experience for trampolines. For further information, visit www.playfinity.com or follow us on social media.About PlayinfityPlayfinity is the home of Active Gaming. They are a Norwegian sports-tech company on a mission to create a more active future for kids. Playfinity gamifies sports and creates fun, playful, and engaging experiences that keep kids active. Active play is critical for the mental and physical development of children. After five years of development, three products on the market, thousands of jumpers and players globally, and a very exciting roadmap, they are proud to say that the mission is working, they are scaling globally, and they are excited to make more kids active. Learn more at https://playfinity.com/

