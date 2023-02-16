NX Prenatal Announced as Founding Member of New Alliance for Prenatal Health Equity
EINPresswire.com/ -- NX Prenatal Inc. (“NX Prenatal”) today announced a partnership with the Louisville-based Health Equity Innovation Hub (the “Hub”) to establish a new Alliance for Prenatal Health Equity. The Hub is a funded initiative of Humana Inc., the Humana Foundation, and the University of Louisville established to advance health equity and improve health outcomes for marginalized populations in Louisville and communities around the world.
NX Prenatal has developed and utilizes a proprietary “liquid biopsy” platform, which is designed to provide unique blood-based biomarker assessments for a variety of applications in maternal-fetal health. The company’s clinical studies to date demonstrate that its technology can be useful in identifying pregnant women at-risk for conditions such as preterm birth and preeclampsia as early as 10-12 weeks gestation from a maternal blood sample, an advancement with the potential to drive changes in the disproportionate impact of prenatal issues on members of black communities in the US.
Over the course of a multi-year plan, the Hub and its Alliance partners intend to design, implement, and measure the effectiveness of a variety of new innovative prenatal health solutions in underserved communities in Louisville, with the goal of reporting and applying the key learnings and practices in other communities across the country.
Alliance members will seek to raise awareness and support utilization of existing and new tools and services to achieve greater equity and improved outcomes for mothers and babies.
Dr. Monica Wendel, the Principal Investigator for the Health Equity Innovation Hub explained, “Maternal health is a pressing equity issue where it is in everyone’s interest to ensure that mothers and children have the care they need to be as healthy as possible. The 2022 March of Dimes Report Card for Kentucky gave us an F rating and indicated that our outcomes were getting worse. Black mothers were more than twice as likely to die of childbirth related complications than white mothers. This is unacceptable. We are excited to be working to develop a community coalition to support maternal health innovation.”
About NX Prenatal
NX Prenatal Inc. is a private, US-based molecular diagnostics company recognized for its innovative work developing new exosome-based liquid biopsy tests for the large maternal-fetal medicine market. The company's proprietary multiplexing and AI/ML-driven platform is being utilized to develop enabling, early warning systems for adverse pregnancy outcomes including preterm birth, preeclampsia, and placenta accreta. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nxprenatal.com
Brian D. Brohman, CEO
NX Prenatal Inc
