ParentShield Launches eSIM

Child's eSIM in a Phone Watch ParentShield Child-Safe Network

ParentShield - the UK's rising star MVNO for child protection has announced the availability of their Network via eSIM

After the disruption caused by postal strikes last Christmas, a key buying time for ParentShield customers, we were determined to press ahead with the launch of a child's eSIM as quickly as possible” — Graham Tyers

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield mobile Network is now available with an eSIM, the Derby based MVNO has announced.

Customers can now request eSIM for a Child as an alternative to the traditional "physical SIM" card to use if their child's device supports it. eSIM can be despatched via email and be active immediately - removing the worry and delay associated with the postal system and opening the network up to other devices, such as mobile phone watches, that may not take a physical SIM.

A child's eSIM also has the advantage in a young person's phone of being harder to remove, either accidentally or deliberately.

The eSIM is delivered by email in the form of a QR Code. This code contains all the information necessary for the phone or phone watch device to configure itself for the ParentShield Service and use the mobile number that has been assigned to that contract. As with all the traditional child's SIM cards, allow the parent access to a powerful secure online portal that provides the ability to control, monitor and set alerts.

The ParentShield eSIM behaviour is exactly the same as the company's traditional SIM cards, allowing the phone to roam across all four of the UK's mobile networks and take advantage of the best signal available.

About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

ParentShield is seen as one of the UK's 'rising-star' MVNO's with an offering and speciality that is significantly different from past MVNO start-ups that have struggled to compete on price alone with the discount MVNO operators in the UK.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.