Content without barriers - Going global with multilingual content
Could multilingual content be the answer to growing business revenue and reaching a wider audience?
Businesses need to be understood by audiences in the language they are comfortable with. Using a reliable translation services partner will help drive impact beyond borders”HONG KONG, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating and publishing multilingual content can be challenging but it certainly helps businesses become more accessible. It also enables them to improve user engagement as well as develop meaningful engagement with customers around the world.
— Richard Delanty
Brands like Asana, a work management platform increased its languages to 14 in 2022 and grew international revenue by over 90% (source: Business Quant). Dropbox, a file hosting service grew international revenue by 329% by offering 22 languages (source: Backlinko). There are numerous examples of brands increasing their revenue with a targeted marketing strategy that includes multilingual content creation.
So why adopt this strategy if English is arguably the most used language in the world? Sites like Statista say English is the most widely spoken language, while others like Babbel put Mandarin Chinese at the top. Determining this becomes practically impossible, made more difficult due to unreliable data, hotly contested debates on native speakers versus total speakers as well as using catchalls to lump dialects under one roof. What remains unchanged is utilizing a multilingual content strategy as an important solution for expanding audience reach, market size and revenue.
We asked Richard, a translation services veteran with over 2 decades of experience and the founder of Into23 why businesses need to go beyond English. He says, “Multilingual content and localization should be at the heart of marketing strategy If businesses are considering expanding their global reach and targeting consumers worldwide.”
This certainly sounds like an important strategy for brands to adopt. But why aren’t more businesses utilizing this? Richard points to a lack of transparency in pricing, inflated complexity and the absence of cost-effective solutions ensuring that most businesses see this as a daunting challenge. He identifies these factors as primary obstacles in the large-scale adoption of translation services.
He goes on to state that these were also his reasons for creating Into23 in 2017. This translations and localization platform based in Hong Kong has expanded its services to include multilingual voiceovers, website translations, app and software localization, marketing, e-commerce translations, e-learning translations and translations for complex industries like legal and blockchain.
Richard explains that over the past 6 years, Into23 has translated over 100 million words into over 70 languages and expanded its translator network to cover these 70 languages and now offers 24/7 availability to cater to businesses globally. While the last 3 years have been challenging for most businesses, he believes that 2023 is an opportunity for businesses to make a stronger comeback if they expand their reach. Launching a 23% discount on all its translation and localization services to support this growth, Richard says, “Businesses need to be understood by audiences in the language they are comfortable with. Using a reliable translation services partner will help drive impact beyond borders and form long-term meaningful connections with audiences globally.”
Richard Delanty
Into23 Limited
+852 6778 7098
info@into23.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn