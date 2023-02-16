Veterinary Virtual Care Association (VVCA) announces new Co-chairs Aaron Smiley, DVM, Chief of Staff at VetCor and Deb Leon, CEO and founder of whiskerDocs

The Veterinary Virtual Care Association (VVCA) is proud to announce transitions in our leadership team as we enter our third year as the preeminent organization supporting the advancement of virtual care in animal health.

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since the VVCA's inception, Eleanor M. Green, DVM, DACVIM, DABVP, and Audrey Wystrach, DVM, have both dutifully served as Co-chairs on the Board of Directors of the VVCA. With boundless gratitude for their hard work and dedication, we thank Eleanor and Audrey for all they have done for VVCA and all they continue to do for innovation within the veterinary profession. Audrey Wystrach will remain on the Board, while Eleanor M. Green will transition to a Board Emeritus Role while she actively serves as the Veterinary Innovation Council (VIC) President.

The VVCA is excited to welcome founding Board members Aaron Smiley and Deb Leon as its newest Board Co-Chairs. Dr. Smiley is a practicing telemedicine veterinarian in Indiana. He can often be found on social channels sharing his success stories and cases, bringing access to care to his patients (sometimes from the grocery store checkout line). Deb Leon is the founder and CEO of whiskerDocs, a veterinary telehealth platform currently serving over 6 million pets and their pet parents in the US and Canada with 24/7 access to veterinary expertise via phone, email, live chat, and mobile messaging.

"I'm honored to serve the veterinary community through the VVCA to create more opportunities for veterinarians and improve access to care," said Dr. Smiley in an interview today.

Mrs. Leon added, "It's my privilege to lead the VVCA Board with Aaron; together, we will work diligently to provide the animal health communities with much-needed information and analytics, enabling the development and expansion of virtual care delivery models. Additionally, we will focus on collaborations with other like-minded organizations, both in North America and internationally."

About the VVCA: In May 2020, notable leaders in veterinary medicine were confident that it was the perfect time to form an association to support the profession as the COVID pandemic caused incredible challenges and disruption in everyday life and within veterinary practice. The VVCA's fundamental mission is to make virtual care part of the standard of care in veterinary medicine by advocating best practices, providing educational resources, and creating a space for a broad alliance of professionals to assemble. Today, led by a 15-person Board of cutting-edge experts, the VVCA is growing and evolving to expand its reach and help alleviate access to care issues while bringing a wide range of stakeholders together for tough conversations about how to support and extend the movement of veterinary medicine into the digital age. Find out more at https://vvca.org/.

