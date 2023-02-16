MSITEK Sponsors Charity Featuring Grammy Nominee and Chant Master Krishna Das

MSITEK CSR has partnered with Ganga Prem Hospice to raise funds to support palliative care for end-of-life cancer patients

CHANDIGARH, INDIA , February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSITEK is sponsoring a benefit chanting concert to support Ganga Prem Hospice on Sunday, Feb 19, 2023, at Swami Swatrantranand Ashram, Rishikesh. The performance will be rendered by renowned Grammy nominee and chant master Krishna Das. The concert is being held to raise funds for Ganga Prem Hospice, a non-profit hospice dedicated to providing care for terminally ill cancer patients. Krishna Das did a benefit concert for Hospice in 2015.

This is Krishna Das's first chanting in India after a three-year break due to COVID-19. The performance is expected to have about 1000 plus audience from all over India and abroad. The concert will feature a mix of traditional Indian chants and original songs by Krishna Das.

An internationally beloved spiritual singer, Krishna Das is known for popularizing Eastern chanting and devotional music in the West. His unique music is soothing and helps people connect with their inner selves. Through his singing, Krishna Das seeks to connect people with themselves, their highest selves, and their source of peace.

Ganga Prem Hospice is a spiritually-oriented, not-for-profit Trust situated on the banks of the river Ganga for terminally ill cancer patients. When patients exhaust all treatment options, Ganga Prem Hospice steps in to improve their lives with medical, spiritual and emotional support. The Hospice believes that death is more than a physical event, and so the care touches every aspect of a patient’s life to make each moment matter in a caring and supportive environment.

MSITEK has collaborated with Rishikesh-based Ganga Prem Hospice to provide technology systems and support as part of its CSR initiative. MSITEK has modernized the organization’s technology systems and processes and provides ongoing support and maintenance for Hospice technology infrastructure.

This performance is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people suffering from cancer and needing end-of-life care. Please join this spiritual event and be a part of the mission. To buy tickets or to know more about the event, please click on the link below.

https://gangapremhospice.org/krishna-das-performing-live-for-the-benefit-of-ganga-prem-hospice/

https://www.krishnadas.com/events/

Contact

+91 9760753808

Email: shivajiii@gmail.com

Sheelam Maurya

Sheelam.maurya@msitekus.com

Collaborate with MSITEK and donate to help Ganga Prem Hospice to reach out to more cancer patients in need. Donate directly to Hospice care at https://gangapremhospice.org/donate/