Implementation of the state youth policy considered

UZBEKISTAN, February 15 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on the issues of ensuring employment and meaningful organization of youth leisure.

The state youth policy in Uzbekistan is characterized by targeting and wide coverage. In particular, last year, the activities of youth leaders were established in 9,406 mahallas, and the possibility of solving young people’s problems directly in the mahalla was created. As a result, the duration of consideration of youth appeals has been reduced from 30 to 5 days. Currently, 25 types of assistance are provided to young men and women on the recommendation of leaders.

The social situation of 9 million young people at age 14 to 30 was analyzed to address vital issues and ensure the employment of the younger generation. The “Olympiad of Five Initiatives” is held for the meaningful organization of leisure and the disclosure of young people’s talents.

The need for continuing and bringing this work to a qualitatively new level was noted at the meeting.

The Head of state put forward an initiative to implement the “School of Life” program aimed at vocational training and employment of school graduates.

It was determined that to fully cover the youth with attention and support, it will be assigned to state bodies through the system “from the mahalla to the ministry”.

The task was set to digitalize the process of formation and financing of funds allocated to youth, to ensure the targeting of these allocations. Instructions were given to support entrepreneurial initiatives, develop business skills for boys and girls.

Our youth shows great interest in art, literature and sports. Caravan of Culture events, festivals, intellectual and sports competitions will be held to expand access to the conditions created in these areas. Youth alleys and creative parks will be organized.

The importance of creating and regularly updating alternative information resources for the reliable protection of young people from destructive influence was noted.

At the meeting, responsible persons reported on action plans for the current year.

