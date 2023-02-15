Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,611 in the last 365 days.

Acting Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi

UZBEKISTAN, February 15 - Acting Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi

Today, Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi.

Top diplomats reaffirmed their readiness for the comprehensive implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level, including following the State visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Uzbekistan in September 2022.

The commonality of positions of Uzbekistan and China on the issues of ensuring peace and maintaining regional security, as well as the commitment of the two countries to close cooperation within the framework of the UN, the SCO and other international institutions were noted.

Parties have also reviewed the aspects of the joint events planned for 2023 in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Acting Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.