Acting Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi

Today, Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi.

Top diplomats reaffirmed their readiness for the comprehensive implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level, including following the State visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Uzbekistan in September 2022.

The commonality of positions of Uzbekistan and China on the issues of ensuring peace and maintaining regional security, as well as the commitment of the two countries to close cooperation within the framework of the UN, the SCO and other international institutions were noted.

Parties have also reviewed the aspects of the joint events planned for 2023 in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan