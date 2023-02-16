Hickey Hack Announces Partnership with Tik Tok Stars Or and Ron Shorek, Who are Identical Twins

Shorek Twins Holding Hickey Hack In Black Hickey Hack Shirts

Shorek Twins with Hickey Hack

Hickey Hack Logo

Hickey Hack Logo

Hickey Hack, an innovative cosmetic brand that recently developed an instant solution to hickeys, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with TikTok stars

The Shorek twins will also be helping out with strategic marketing campaigns which can include anything from creating humorous ads to leveraging their influence for product promotion.”
— Sven Patzer
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic brand Hickey Hack is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Tik Tok stars Or and Ron Shorek. The popular twin sisters have a massive following on both Instagram & Tik Tok and will be working alongside Hickey Hack to create innovative content that will help promote the agency’s services to wider audiences.

"We are excited to welcome Or and Ron Shorek to the Hickey Hack family," said Alex Glazer, COO of Hickey Hack. "Their creativity, energy, and social media expertise will undoubtedly help us reach new heights in the world of digital marketing."

What Will The Partnership Bring?
As part of this new collaboration between Hickey Hack and the Shorek Twins, they will be creating a series of videos that show off their unique brand of humor while providing an entertaining yet informative look at the brand.

"In addition to creating these videos", Hickey Hack CEO Sven Patzer said, "The Shorek twins will also be helping out with strategic marketing campaigns which can include anything from creating humorous ads to leveraging their influence for product promotion". CEO Sven Patzer recently made headlines in the influencer marketing world when discussing the buzz-worthy Saks X Emma Roberts campaign with RetailBoss.

Regarding the Saks X Emma Roberts campaign, Patzer told RetailBoss, "Emma Roberts has established herself as a style icon and trendsetter, known for her sophisticated and chic fashion sense. Her ability to seamlessly blend high fashion with everyday wear has made her a popular choice among fashion lovers, and her wide reach and strong social media presence have made her an ideal choice for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Spring 2023 campaign”. He highlighted the importance of choosing the right influencer for a campaign and how Emma Roberts, with her massive following and influence, is the perfect choice for Saks. Patzer also noted that the campaign's success would depend on the quality of the content. He believes that Hickey Hack will follow the lead of Saks with groundbreaking marketing tactics this spring.

This partnership comes at an ideal time for both parties involved; as more people are turning to social media for entertainment during this pandemic era. It has provided a great opportunity for businesses such as Hickey Hack to tap into influencers who are already well-established in that field. With recognition from followers around the world, it’s safe to say that this partnership is sure to bring more success down the line for both parties involved. As we approach National Hickey Day on February 19th, it's fascinating to see how social media and influencer culture are changing the way we celebrate holidays and express affection.

By working together, Hickey Hack and The Shorek Twins have created something special; content that captures attention while remaining informative and entertaining. This is another example of how influencer marketing can help businesses reach new heights when done correctly. Not only does this kind of collaboration benefit those involved directly but it also provides value to everyone else who views or interacts with it in any capacity - whether through likes or shares or comments - making it an incredibly valuable tool for any business looking to expand its reach online.

For more information about Hickey Hack and its products, visit their website online at www.hickeyhack.com
For more information about National Hickey Day and February 19th, visit https://www.nationaldayarchives.com/day/national-hickey-day/
For more information about CEO Sven Patzer, visit his personal website at www.svenpatzer.com

Sven Patzer
Hickey Hack
hi@hickeyhack.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Hickey Hack Announces Partnership with Tik Tok Stars Or and Ron Shorek, Who are Identical Twins

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sven Patzer
Hickey Hack hi@hickeyhack.com
Company/Organization
Sven Patzer
2110 Baseline Road
BOULDER, Colorado, 80302
United States
+1 7203463836
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Sveny Corporation is a startup on the cutting edge of artificial intelligence and prompt engineering consulting. By utilizing the latest advances in artificial intelligence and engineering, we are able to unlock maximum potential from each customer project. Our team is highly experienced and provides unique and valuable insight on process optimization and problem solving. The Sveny team also believes in delivering quality customer service and creating long-term relationships with our clients. Our mission is to create a more efficient and secure future through AI-powered engineering. We look forward to taking your ideas and turning them into reality.

More From This Author
Hickey Hack Seeks Talented Musician or Group to Create National Hickey Day Anthem for National Hickey Day on February 19
Hickey Hack Announces Partnership with Tik Tok Stars Or and Ron Shorek, Who are Identical Twins
February 19th is Officially Designated as National Hickey Day
View All Stories From This Author