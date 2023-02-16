Hickey Hack Announces Partnership with Tik Tok Stars Or and Ron Shorek, Who are Identical Twins
Hickey Hack, an innovative cosmetic brand that recently developed an instant solution to hickeys, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with TikTok stars
The Shorek twins will also be helping out with strategic marketing campaigns which can include anything from creating humorous ads to leveraging their influence for product promotion.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic brand Hickey Hack is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Tik Tok stars Or and Ron Shorek. The popular twin sisters have a massive following on both Instagram & Tik Tok and will be working alongside Hickey Hack to create innovative content that will help promote the agency’s services to wider audiences.
— Sven Patzer
"We are excited to welcome Or and Ron Shorek to the Hickey Hack family," said Alex Glazer, COO of Hickey Hack. "Their creativity, energy, and social media expertise will undoubtedly help us reach new heights in the world of digital marketing."
What Will The Partnership Bring?
As part of this new collaboration between Hickey Hack and the Shorek Twins, they will be creating a series of videos that show off their unique brand of humor while providing an entertaining yet informative look at the brand.
"In addition to creating these videos", Hickey Hack CEO Sven Patzer said, "The Shorek twins will also be helping out with strategic marketing campaigns which can include anything from creating humorous ads to leveraging their influence for product promotion". CEO Sven Patzer recently made headlines in the influencer marketing world when discussing the buzz-worthy Saks X Emma Roberts campaign with RetailBoss.
Regarding the Saks X Emma Roberts campaign, Patzer told RetailBoss, "Emma Roberts has established herself as a style icon and trendsetter, known for her sophisticated and chic fashion sense. Her ability to seamlessly blend high fashion with everyday wear has made her a popular choice among fashion lovers, and her wide reach and strong social media presence have made her an ideal choice for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Spring 2023 campaign”. He highlighted the importance of choosing the right influencer for a campaign and how Emma Roberts, with her massive following and influence, is the perfect choice for Saks. Patzer also noted that the campaign's success would depend on the quality of the content. He believes that Hickey Hack will follow the lead of Saks with groundbreaking marketing tactics this spring.
This partnership comes at an ideal time for both parties involved; as more people are turning to social media for entertainment during this pandemic era. It has provided a great opportunity for businesses such as Hickey Hack to tap into influencers who are already well-established in that field. With recognition from followers around the world, it’s safe to say that this partnership is sure to bring more success down the line for both parties involved. As we approach National Hickey Day on February 19th, it's fascinating to see how social media and influencer culture are changing the way we celebrate holidays and express affection.
By working together, Hickey Hack and The Shorek Twins have created something special; content that captures attention while remaining informative and entertaining. This is another example of how influencer marketing can help businesses reach new heights when done correctly. Not only does this kind of collaboration benefit those involved directly but it also provides value to everyone else who views or interacts with it in any capacity - whether through likes or shares or comments - making it an incredibly valuable tool for any business looking to expand its reach online.
For more information about Hickey Hack and its products, visit their website online at www.hickeyhack.com
For more information about National Hickey Day and February 19th, visit https://www.nationaldayarchives.com/day/national-hickey-day/
For more information about CEO Sven Patzer, visit his personal website at www.svenpatzer.com
Sven Patzer
Hickey Hack
hi@hickeyhack.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Other