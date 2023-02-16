TOMORROW: In Sacramento County, Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to Highlight Investments in Education Transformation

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – In Sacramento County, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom tomorrow will visit a school to highlight the state’s nation-leading investments in education transformation and community schools.

As education remains under assault across our nation – from book bannings and speech suppression, to the othering of our students, parents, and teachers – California is leading in education transformation and innovation. The state is investing in community schools, universal pre-k, universal free meals, universal extended day learning, mental health support, lower staff-to-student ratios, and more. Learn more here.

WHEN: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:45 a.m. This event will not be livestreamed.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Thursday, February 16 at 8:00 a.m. Telemundo 33 will provide pool coverage of a tour of the school’s services – please contact Gustavo.Barraza@nbcuni.com to receive pool coverage.

###