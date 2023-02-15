Nominate someone for a Peace Award

Submit Release
Feb. 15, 2023

The URI Center for Nonviolence and Peace Studies invites URI students, faculty, and staff to nominate a current student and a faculty/staff member who has contributed significantly to nonviolence, peace, or human rights through their research, teaching, outreach, or services.

Each recipient will be recognized on our website, awarded a certificate, offered a featured talk, short written piece, or podcast, and awarded a $500*. The submission deadline is March 1, 2023.

Nominate your candidates today by clicking on the link https://bit.ly/3JASPMc or pointing your smartphone camera at the QR code. Thank you!

