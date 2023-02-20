Plannerly releases support for IDS XML Export for BIM teams worldwide
Plannerly now supports buildingSMART's new Information Delivery Specification (IDS XML)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plannerly, a leading provider of software for optimizing project planning and execution in the built environment, now supports the new Information Delivery Specification (IDS) XML from buildingSMART. This makes Plannerly the first to offer commercial support for exchanging this important BIM specification with other BIM checking tools.
— Léon van Berlo, Technical Director at buildingSMART International
In response to buildingSMART's release of the first IDS specifications v 1.0, Plannerly has announced its support for the IDS XML Export – becoming the first commercial software to adopt and implement the new standard for exporting BIM checking specifications.
Plannerly's support for the IDS XML Export, will allow BIM teams from all over the world to exchange BIM specifications with each other.
The Information Delivery Specification (IDS) is a computer-interpretable XML-based standard that defines IFC-based Information Delivery Specifications as a standardized approach to Building Information Model checking.
As such, it will provide an invaluable tool for anyone working with IFC models in order to ensure compliance with owner, architect, engineering or construction information requirements.
With this release, Plannerly becomes an essential tool in any organization's arsenal for ensuring data quality across the entire project lifecycle - from design through construction and into operations.
Léon van Berlo, Technical Director at buildingSMART International says: “We are excited to see Plannerly’s support for the IDS XML Export, and are looking forward to seeing how this new standard will be used in the built environment. We believe it will open up a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to exchanging BIM specifications between different tools and teams, increasing the quality, reliability and predictability of data workflows."
Clive Jordan, CEO at Plannerly says: “We are very proud to announce our support for the IDS XML Export. This is a major step forward in our mission to make project planning and execution more efficient and less error-prone. We believe this new standard will be instrumental in helping BIM teams worldwide collaborate more effectively and reach higher levels of quality assurance."
