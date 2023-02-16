The Chris Howell Foundation will Highlight Mental Health Issues at Power of Me Ladies Conference

Dominique Bryant-Howell

Dominique Bryant-Howell, Host

This one-day, power-packed, interactive gathering is stemming the tide of depression and hopelessness and replacing it with a sense of genuine community.

This conference is for every woman and girl who is sick and tired of being sick and tired; if you are tired of trying and see no change, this conference is for you”
— Dominique Bryant-Howell
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time where more than 1 in 2 women say they feel overwhelmed or are suffering burnout, the “Power of Me Ladies Conference” is right on time. The Fort Worth event is sponsored by the Chris Howell Foundation, whose mission is to provide programs and services to vulnerable communities that address health, wellness, and financial literacy disparities.

Bryant-Howell, is the co-founder of the Chris Howell Foundation with 22 years in healthcare financial management, is bringing together some of the country’s top thought leaders in the health and healing space. The keynote speaker is gospel singer, Jessica Reedy. The event also includes saxophonist Tom Braxton, sex trafficking survivor Dr. Tonya Stafford-Manning, HIV advocate Lonnetta Wilson and Jazze Maxie as the emcee.

The one-day event sponsored in part by CAN Community Health will focus on four areas of wellness - mental, emotional, sexual, and financial wholeness. The empowering event includes engaging panel discussions, inspiring speakers, interactive breakout sessions, and a peer mix and mingle. Every session will inspire and educate attendees with resources to build a brighter future.

The dynamic community builder extends a passionate invitation to women in the Fort Worth area to join her on March 11th at the Holiday Inn S. Conference Center at 100 E. Altamesa Blvd. Fort Worth, TX.

“This conference is for every woman and girl who is sick and tired of being sick and tired; if you are tired of trying and see no change, this conference is for you. It is time to hit that reset button and tap into the Power within You; that is why we called the conference Power of Me. We want to meet you exactly where you are and focus on your Mind, Body, and, oh yeah, your Money!” says Bryant-Howell

The doors are open for ladies and young ladies’ over 13 years old. Registration is required to attend, and ticket sponsorship is available for girls ages 13-21. To apply, please fill out our financial assistance form by copying and pasting the following link into your browser - https://forms.gle/txv5wsauAroZDqro9

For more information on sponsorship for this event, please email support@chrishowellfoundation.org or log on to www.ChrisHowellFoundation.org

About the Chris Howell Foundation Founded by Chris Howell, author and broadcast personality, the Chris Howell Foundation started with the aim of raising awareness about HIV/AIDS and its prevention. Over time, the foundation has expanded to providing skills development, health, wellness and financial education for the Dallas-Fort Worth community. Chris Howell, along with his wife Dominique Bryant-Howell, work tirelessly to help provide a new future for at-risk individuals and communities. More information about their work can be found at www.chrishowellfoundation.org.

Pam Perry
PamPerryPR
+1 248-690-6810
pam@pamperrypr.com
Jessica Reedy, Gospel singer, Keynote speaker

