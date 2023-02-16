With 4.69% CAGR, Milk Packaging Market Size Worth $65.97 Billion By 2031

Increase in health awareness among consumers and rise in consumption of flavored milk are the factors that drive the growth of the milk packaging industry.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Milk Packaging Market generated $40.01 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $65.97 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.69% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2553

Significant surge in the demand for single-serve milk packs among people, growing awareness about the health benefits of dairy products to meet essential calcium and nutrient requirements in the body, and rise in geriatric population across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global milk packaging market. On the other hand, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, increase in the number of health-conscious people around the world is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

Tetra Pack, Amcor Limited

Indevco

Evergreen Packaging

Elopak

Ball Corporation

Clondalkin Group Holdings

Blue Ridge Paper Products

Crown Holdings, and CKS Packaging.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 & 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4bcbfd21a61c5cc773b9194d8d6cf48d

Milk packaging is expected to witness the highest growth in the future, owing to high demand for flavored milk and rise in consumption of packaged food especially in the developing countries that will promote the milk packaging market share in food packaging industry. Furthermore, urbanization and surge in demand for eco-friendly milk packaging materials are expected to boost the market growth.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly half the global market. In addition, the same region is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝗞𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗬

-> The milk packaging market analysis shows that paperboard segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.

-> Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its dominant position in the global market from 2020 to 2031.

-> The pouch segment occupied more than half of the total market in 2021.

-> China occupied more than one-fourth of the Asia-Pacific market in 2021.

-> In terms of value, Italy is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2553

The milk packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, material, and region. Depending on packaging type, it is categorized into cups, cans, bottles, pouches, and others. According to material, it is classified into glass, plastic, metal, paperboard, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Food Packaging Equipment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-packaging-equipment-market

Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-counterfeit-packaging-food-beverages-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.