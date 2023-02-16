NutriFresh Announces New Brand Identity, Changes Name to ColdTrack
Edison, NJ-based NutriFresh has unveiled a new name and logo to reflect the company’s ethos and mission.NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NutriFresh, established in 2014 and ranked No. 200 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, has completed an extensive rebranding effort, reflecting the company’s transformation of its team, culture, and commitment to innovation within the cold and frozen fulfillment industry. A new company name, ColdTrack, and a revamped visual identity is at the heart of this rebrand.
The new brand is intended to differentiate and distinguish the company from traditional third-party logistics providers. The unique ColdTrack logomark symbolizes three core focuses of the business: “Cold,” a commitment to the unique complexities of packaging and shipping perishable products, “Direction,” the forward momentum and development that keeps the brand growing through technology and innovation, and “Track,” the most efficient path it takes to move a product from Point A to B.
“Our transformation from NutriFresh to ColdTrack is a major milestone for our company as it completes our years-long pivot from a traditional co-manufacturer and storage provider to now a market leader in the perishable eCommerce fulfillment space. We created a new identity that reflects our entrepreneurial spirit and a brand that further positions our company as the industry’s premier, technology-enabled logistics platform,” said Guy Ironi, Chief Executive Officer. “ColdTrack is a launching point for us and we’re beyond excited to break barriers, drive the industry forward, and continue growing our national platform for cold and frozen brands of all sizes.”
ColdTrack has made extensive investments to accelerate their technological prowess, including the creation of a top-tier technology operations and engineering department, upgraded enterprise-level Warehouse Management Software (WMS), Learning Management Systems (LMS), and the development of proprietary AI-powered software that delivers robust, real-time reports and analytics, order data dashboards, parcel tracking, and a carrier-optimization engine that increases on-time delivery and reduces overall shipping costs.
The company’s branded solutions now include: ColdTrack Pack, temperature-controlled pick-and-pack operations; ColdTrack Ship, enterprise-level shipping software and related services providing access to the best regional and national carriers; and ColdTrack Live, a proprietary web-based software platform, built exclusively for shipping perishable products, giving eCommerce businesses live access to actionable fulfillment data.
Learn more about ColdTrack at https://www.coldtrack.com
About ColdTrack:
ColdTrack is the leading tech-enabled third-party fulfillment platform for B2C and B2B eCommerce businesses with capabilities that include: bespoke pick-and-pack fulfillment, proprietary route optimization software, and enterprise shipping services across national and regional carriers. Headquartered in Edison, NJ with locations in Stockton, CA, Patterson, CA, and Dallas, TX plus 8 additional nationwide partner facilities, ColdTrack enables coveted ground shipping of 48 hours or less time-in-transit to more than 99% of the US population.
