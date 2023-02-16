Truth and Liberty Livecast for Monday: Preview of New 5-Day a Week Broadcast
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Woodland Park, Colorado.
This is a huge development for us. I am very excited about the impact this will have in empowering Christians to stand for Biblical truth in our culture.”WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday's livecast will preview the new Truth & Liberty 5-day per week broadcast featuring speakers Andrew Wommack, Richard Harris, Alex MacFarland and Mark Cowart.
— Richard Harris, Truth & Liberty Coalition executive director
Andrew Wommack is the founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries & Charis Bible College. He is also the president of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, an organization that seeks to educate, unify, and mobilize believers to impact culture and effect godly change on important social issues.
Andrew’s life was forever changed the moment he encountered the supernatural love of God in 1968. Since then, he has made it his mission to change the way the world sees God. The author of more than forty books, he has a heart for discipleship and teaches biblical truths with clarity and simplicity. His Gospel Truth television show emphasizes God’s unconditional love and grace and is broadcast around the globe on numerous networks, as well as through GospelTruth.TV, his internet television network.
Richard Harris serves as the Executive Director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition. Truth & Liberty has become an influential voice in our nation, calling the Body of Christ to stand for truth in the seven mountains of cultural influence.
Harris co-hosts the Truth & Liberty Live Cast every week and spearheads Truth & Liberty’s work to educate, unify, and mobilize Christians through media, grassroots activism, inspirational conferences, and strategic collaboration. He also serves as the Lead Pastor of Upstream Worldwide Ministries, a bible-teaching ministry and global family of home churches dedicated to making disciples of Jesus Christ through interactive and intimate community, as modeled by the followers of Christ in the New Testament.
As a Christian apologist, author, evangelist, religion and culture analyst, and advocate for biblical truth, Alex McFarland speaks worldwide. He has preached in over 2,200 churches throughout North America and numerous more internationally. He also speaks at Christian events, conferences, debates, and other venues to teach biblical truths and preach the gospel.
McFarland also co-hosts Exploring the Word on the American Family Radio network, airing daily on nearly 200 radio stations across the U.S. He is a frequent guest on Fox News, and has been interviewed by many media outlets and news outlets including CBS, FOX, NBC, CSPAN, SRN, and the Associated Press (AP) wire service.
Mark Cowart is the Senior Pastor of Church For All Nations (CFAN), a multi-site church with a total of 4 campuses. With the mission of empowering locally, sending globally, and reaping eternally, Cowart seeks to fulfill Matthew 28:18-20… “Go then and make disciples of all nations.”
While reaching the nations with the Gospel is his passion, Cowart also has a deep and fervent love for this nation (USA) and recognizes the urgency and responsibility of the local pastor to preserve and protect the moral fiber of our country and work to restore its godly foundations.
The Truth & Liberty show has been bringing a biblical worldview and analysis to the issues of the day every week for several years. As part of Truth & Liberty Coalition’s ongoing mission to equip, mobilize, and unify the body of Christ to change nations, its flagship program will now air five days a week. Mondays-Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. MT (5:30-7 p.m. ET), beginning Monday, March 6.
The live show will feature a half hour of additional content and trusted Bible teachers Andrew Wommack, Alex McFarland, Pastor Mark Cowart, and Richard Harris will also take calls from viewers and answer questions about the truth of God’s Word.
The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Click here, which goes live to watch the livecast! Every Monday @ 6 pm MT / 8 pm ET.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, the schedule of livecast guests is subject to change depending on availability.
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs. [https://truthandliberty.net]
Media Relations
Truth & Liberty Coalition
+1 719-651-5943
email us here