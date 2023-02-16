GEOSHIP DOMES ANNOUNCES ‘EARTHSHOT’ MISSION: TO MAKE THE BEST HOME ALSO THE MOST AFFORDABLE HOME

Geoship founders Morgan Bierschenk, left, and Bas Kools display their first-of-its-kind bioceramic dome.

Sustainable housing vision powers community-first fundraising campaign. Goal is to scale to 1M manufactured homes faster than Tesla scaled to 1M cars.

Geoship bioceramic domes are part of a vast potential future of human communities connected with the natural world. Like-minded investors are encouraged to explore our Republic.com campaign.” — Geoship CEO Morgan Bierschenk

NEVADA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geoship, the leader in next-generation affordable homes, today announced its ‘Earthshot’ mission: To make the best home on earth the most affordable one, while scaling manufacturing to one million units per year (faster than Tesla Motors.) The company recently revealed the world’s first fully bioceramic geodesic home and launched a community-first funding round on Republic.com. Geoship has received over 10,000 dome preorders, and more than 500 with paid deposits. The company includes over 2,000 investors and celebrities. Prospective partners are invited to learn more at: www.republic.com/geoship. The round is open for a limited time.

Geoship’s ‘physics first’ approach to home manufacturing brings together the most efficient geometry, materials, and manufacturing method. The world’s strongest known structure, the geodesic dome, is combined with a breakthrough in chemically bonded ceramic materials developed at US National Labs. The unique, eco-friendly combination uses naturally found materials and enables homes that cost half as much as traditional structures, have a 90% smaller carbon footprint, and are designed to last up to 500 years. Ceramic domes can be rapidly manufactured and assembled on site, maximize material efficiency, and are ultra energy efficient and resistant to earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, and fires.

While the domes can be built as individual units or clusters, Geoship sees villages of the future materializing from digital space. Geoship domes will be conceived in virtual reality by networked communities, then built with a shared vision for common spaces, permaculture and community self-sufficiency. The domes even benefit from known health benefits related to homes with natural light, curved shapes, and healthy natural materials.

Geoship founder and CEO Morgan Bierschenk stated, “Geoship bioceramic domes are part of a vast potential future of human communities connected with the natural world. Through our community-first funding campaign, we’re inviting purpose-aligned individuals worldwide to join our Earthshot. Our Nevada City prototype dome has attracted interest from architects, artists, engineers, developers, and dome lovers from over 60 countries. Thanks to platforms like Republic, the right to invest in world-changing private tech companies is no longer limited to wealth and privilege. Investment in our seed round is open to the average investor; learn more and get excited about this regenerative housing of the future.”

Note: Investments in private companies are particularly risky and may result in total loss of invested capital. Past performance of a company or security does not guarantee future results or returns. Only investors who understand the risks of early stage investment and who meet Republic’s investment criteria may invest.