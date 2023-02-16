SENSORS IN SPOTLIGHT 2023 ANNOUNCES EVENT
Launching the Sensors in Spotlight annual conference seriesIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensors in Spotlight 2023 launches a unique one-day networking event sponsored by IEEE Sensors Council, where sensor technologies take the stage, to introduce emerging applications geared to inspire technological developments.
Sensors in Spotlight 2023, is scheduled to take place on February 28, 2023, in Irvine, California at the National Academies Beckman Center. This year, industry leaders take the stage to present BIG VISIONS.
The program consists of three keynote presentations, three-panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Featured speakers include:
• Dr. Michael Hegg, Director, Sensors, Reality Labs, Meta, speaking on Sensors in the Metaverse
• Dr. Daniel Paluszczyszyn, Senior Innovation Engineer, Mobility Innovation Hub, HORIBA MIRA, speaking on Autonomous Vehicles
• Dr. Anand Iyer, Chief Analytics Officer at Welldoc, speaking on Digital Healthcare
Sensors in Spotlight 2023 was created to inspire the development of a technological ecosystem in support of BIG VISIONS.
Those interested in learning more or registering can visit 2023.ieee-sensorsinspotlight.org.
The conference is open to the public.
Registration is $150 for industry or $50 for academia.
About Sensors in Spotlight
Sensors in Spotlight is a new annual conference series sponsored by the IEEE Sensors Council.
About IEEE Sensors Council
The IEEE Sensors Council, formally constituted in June 1998, is an IEEE entity devoted to sensors, theory, design, fabrication, manufacturing, reliability, and applications of devices for sensing and transducing physical, chemical, and biological phenomena, with emphasis on the electronics, physics, and reliability aspects of sensors and integrated sensor-actuators.
Currently, there are 26 member societies of the Sensors Council. The Council works with its member societies to serve the community in the multi-disciplinary technical area of sensors through a variety of activities including conferences, publications, standards, educational activities, chapters, and many more.
Learn more at ieee-sensors.org.
