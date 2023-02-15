A modern, fresh take on healing jewelry by Kadyni enters the market

Submit Release
FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A jewelry brand is making its name in the industry with a fresh and modern take on fashion pieces by combining style, healing, and empowerment. “We are sincere in helping our customers empower themselves and we believe our healing jewelry will do just that,” says Nhi Tran, CEO of Kadyni.

Tran goes further to explain that Kadyni introduced their line of healing jewelry to benefit customers because, "We believe that in today's world, where chaos and fear seem to be the norm, every person needs something that reminds them of their own power. Our healing jewelry serves as a source of stability and peace, guiding you towards a brighter future,".

Each piece of jewelry from Kadyni is carefully crafted by hand to reflect the unique style, health, and well-being of its wearer. They go a step further than other sustainable jewelry brands by making their pieces customizable to fit their customers' needs and likings. Tran says, “ Our hand-crafted pieces give you the power to make designs of your own resulting in the finest jewelry experience. Our jewelry is more than just a fashion statement, it's a personal story.”

At the heart of Kadyni's philosophy is the belief that jewelry should be both empowering and healing. Their jewelry’s healing element derives from the oriental traditions of jewelry-making. Using precious materials from natural resources, such as healing gemstones or diamonds, each piece is authentic and brings the owner closer to their surroundings. Tran explains, “Jewelry has always been part of nature. And it's powerful how nature has always been able to withstand the most drastic changes and harshest elements on earth. As co-inhabitants of nature, we share this strength and power with them. Now, imagine wearing them and having that kind of empowerment close to your skin.”

The CEO further elaborates how their jewelry exhibits healing and empowering elements: “Each stone, bit of wood, and piece of metal used in our jewelry has a story to tell. Once combined, these elements work together to transmit their resilient nature to you. We give our clients the freedom to customize the design leading to a unique and personalized finished product. We do not only make a piece of fashion. We are your partner in creating healing and self-empowering jewelry to complete your story”.

Kadyni is proud to bring traditional beliefs into the modern world. The CEO emphasizes, “People today are bustling through a fast-paced world. Unfortunately, we’ve become too busy to take care of our mental health. We're confident that with our introduction of this exclusive jewelry line in the market we are bringing to the modern world another way of improving self-empowerment. Our healing jewelry aims to increase the confidence and individuality of all who wear it.”

About Kadyni Inc.: Kadyni Inc. is a jewelry and fashion company based in Fremont, CA. Founded in 2021, Kadyni designs, produces, and distributes a variety of personalized fashion creations.

