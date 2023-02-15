Charting A Success Story Like No Other, International Fashion Celebrity And Music Star Jennifer Zhang Takes Over The Music, Beauty, Fashion And Art niches

Asian American artist Jennifer Zhang was invited as a runway model, fashion designer and brand ambassador at the New York Fashion Week 2023. Mesmerizing audiences by showcasing her collection of Chinese Qipao/Cheongsam, she also graced giant solo billboards at New York Times Square. Her story is an inspiring one that trumps adversity and preservation, as well as celebrates diversity and inclusion.

It is wonderful to know about all those amazing women who have been on their own, walking their path to growth, glory, and success in their respective fields. These incredibly talented women have earned a name for themselves for being beautifully gifted individuals and professionals in their niches and making a mark of theirs in the most inspiring way. It is necessary to put more light on the successes and journeys of these women, who believe in questioning the norms set by others in their industries and carving their unique path to success, even amidst massive saturation and competition. To do that in creative and artistic realms like fashion, art, film, and music, etc., has remained an altogether different level of challenge, but it is international stars like Jennifer Zhang who have been making all the difference that people see in these industries today and are making all of this look effortless.

Jennifer Zhang is the one who today stands tall and unique as a one-of-a-kind model, designer, musician, actress, show host, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. Managing so many hats on her head, we asked her if all of this had ever felt heavy on her, to which she replied saying, “Never! I love what I do and feel passionate about all that I have ever chosen to take into my hands. It is like working toward my dreams every day, and so it only motivates me consistently and keeps the fire blazing inside me to do and get better at my craft as a professional.”

This gorgeous beauty has been garnering all the right buzz and recognition, for she was summoned as a runway model, fashion designer and brand ambassador to the New York Fashion Week 2023, enchanting the audiences by showcasing her collection of Chinese Qipao/Cheongsam.

During the New York Fashion Week (February 10th to February 15th, 2023), Jennifer turned heads with huge solo billboards in the center of Times Square. It is estimated that more than 360K pedestrians pass through New York Times Square per day. Showcasing her beautiful self wearing a dazzling array of Chinese-style and American-style evening gowns and fashion wears, made by a variety of fashion designers such as Jennifer herself, this young Asian American star for sure wowed a plethora of on-lookers traveling through this iconic American hub.

Promoting diversity and inclusion, Jennifer started her own clothing brand “Jennifer Zhang” during the pandemic as a fashion designer where she presented her design at various fashion shows. Her company is proud to represent Louis Klein, a rising Qipao company based in San Francisco. For the unversed, Qipao/Cheongsam is beautiful Chinese attire worn by women. They are traditional Chinese form-fitting dresses, which Jennifer has made available to the global stage to gain recognition and affection from audiences worldwide. Louis Klein is an exquisite collection made available by a talented American fashion maker and master photographer, David Louis Klein, from his exclusive digital art, transferred strategically onto premium mulberry silk. As the partner and the global brand ambassador of Louis Klein, Jennifer proudly led a team of twelve other NYFW models and celebrated the beauty of Chinese Qipao at the prestigious New Yorker Hotel during the New York Fashion Week. Together, Jennifer and her team set the stage on fire, on an elevated runway decorated with gorgeous chandeliers in its Crystal Ballroom, where the fashion show was held at 6 p.m. (ET) on February 11th, 2023.

Speaking more about the Qipao, Jennifer said, “It is a staple of beauty, grace, and elegance originated from the East, I am proud to present my cultural heritage and promote it worldwide together with other NYFW runway models from an array of backgrounds. Asians have been historically under-represented or mis-represented in American fashion and pop culture, and I was thrilled to be given the chance to showcase the Qipao from an emerging American fashion brand, embracing the Chinese culture at a world-class event. Thank you New York Fashion Week for this opportunity to celebrate inclusion and diversity.” Jennifer opened the show by walking solo as the first runway model. She wore a stunning blue and yellow striped high split sleeveless full body Qipao which resembles the glorious sunrise on Lake Michigan. She also closed her show together with another NYFW model wearing one of her favorite designs.

As a successful internationally published fashion model, Jennifer has remained a much-talked-about global sensation and has rocked the runways for lots of fashion shows such as Chicago Couture Fashion Week, Fine Arts of Fashion, and Midwest Fashion Week. She has collaborated with giants like Apple, Google, Ferrari, and United Airlines, to name a few. She was selected as a brand ambassador and a model for Uniqlo, a large clothing brand based in Japan, where she appeared on several billboards at Uniqlo’s flagship store in Chicago. She was also chosen as the tourism ambassador for the State of Florida and starred in the Visit Florida video series in 2018. She frequently graces magazine covers and has also performed for Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and supermodel Cindy Crawford, with whom Jennifer shared photos together. Both of the ladies spoke highly of Jennifer's striking beauty and fashion style.

Jennifer Zhang is already a well-known name in the world of music. She has to her name multiple music awards as a musician known for winning hearts by performing around the biggest stages in the world. Her USP is her skills and talents in playing ten different Chinese instruments like Dizi and Xiao, besides also being a singer, songwriter, and pianist. She received finest level of musical training from some of the highest institutions from both China and the US - namely China’s Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing as well as Berklee College of Music in Boston. She has performed the Chinese flute at the Bloomberg Business Forum and she is the only Asian instrumentalist to be invited as a guest performer on America's Got Talent. She has illuminated many renowned venues worldwide, showcasing her talents in front of stalwarts across industries and leaders like former President of the US Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Jack Ma, Mike Bloomberg, and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. She has amassed an impressive 54K followers on Instagram (@jenniferrrzhang) and her original video “Flying High” has gained more than 295K views on Youtube. (@jenniferyuqizhang). The honors she has received in music and performing arts are extensive. A few examples include the Best Asian Entertainer by 2021 Chicago Music Awards, first prize by 2018 Chinese Songwriter Contest in the US, and Best Music Video Award by 2019 US-China Film Festival.

In 2015, Jennifer was crowned the Miss Friendship Ambassador of Chicago. She was highly regarded for her role as a spokesperson for Chicago Chinatown and a representative for the Asian American communities in Chicago. Since then, she went on to win a total of five notable international titles such as the Miss China International 2017 and the Brilliant Miss World 2020. “My reigns have allowed me to be a voice for the Asian American community and tell the world about all the positives about being Chinese American. I am proud to travel, work and perform across the globe carrying my duties and responsibilities to bridge the cultural gaps, help people understand each other better, and be more united as a whole,” said this five-time beauty queen.

There is more to this extraordinarily talented beauty than what meets the eye. As an empathetic, she remained involved in many philanthropic endeavors, which includes conserving the environment, providing shelters for homeless animals, as well as performing, fundraising and helping immigrant families and underprivileged communities worldwide. Jennifer also takes on leadership roles like Vice President for North America Chinese Media Alliance (Vancouver, Canada), Angel Ambassador of Project Michael Angelo Foundation (Manila, Philippines), Board Member for Action for Clean Environment (Seoul, South Korea), and Associate Board Member for VanderCook College of Music (Chicago, USA). She is also the Founder of the Northwestern University Club of China - the official alumni group in China for her Alma Mater, Northwestern University. Her charity work has gained her numerous accolades, such as 2022 Sino-US Youth Friendship Ambassador Award by Chicago China News & Digest, 2020 Global Clean Environment Award by Action for Clean Environment, 2019 Excellent Community Service Award by Association of Chinese-American Scientists and Engineers and 2017 Exemplary Community Service Award by Asian American Coalition of Chicago.

There is so much this exceptional and multi-skilled Asian American talent has achieved in her journey and so much more she aims to do in the coming years, believing that she has just begun. In the wake of her successful New York Fashion Week show, Jennifer has already received invitations to many other prestigious fashion, music and art events around the globe. She is set to be rocking the runway again at Paris Fashion Week in March 2023. The future will be very bright for this young international star.

