IIROC Trading Halt - HS
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: HS GovTech Solutions Inc.
CSE Symbol: HS
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 3:18 PM
