Lladró Opens A New Concept Store in New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lladró announces the opening of a new store in New York, the first in the US with the brand's new immersive, experience-driven concept dedicated to its most groundbreaking creative designs and collaborations. Located at 435 W. 14th Street in the lively Meatpacking District, the new retail format will offer a unique shopping experience focused on interaction with the brand's innovations while giving visitors an insight into Lladró's creative and craft processes through virtual technology experiences. In addition to the new concept, Lladró's Lighting lines will also be a main focus of the space.

The store's design, conceived by Valencia-based Carmen Baselga Taller de Proyectos in collaboration with the brand's team of store engineers, is based around a surprising walkthrough of a sequence of immersive scenes that invite visitors into the world of Lladró. Modular divisions that play with perspectives help guide visitors through the space, conjuring the atmospheres of fantasy and dreamlike architecture. Ana Rodríguez, CEO of Lladró, declared that: "The launch of this new concept store, which coincides with the brand's 70th anniversary, responds to our mission to continue revitalizing porcelain, delving into its most innovative creative possibilities, and to making it known through experiential spaces like this one in which emotional connections are generated."

Clean lines and soft colors lend focus to Lladró's groundbreaking creations, from avant-garde sculptures and lighting to home fragrances and contemporary jewelry. With a contemporary language often looking for contrasts or decontextualization, the interior design is based on different settings. "All of them seek to establish a dialogue between the visitor and the product in a visual, sound, tactile and olfactory conversation," said the designer, Carmen Baselga. "The chromatic spectrum provides a welcoming sensation for visitors and invites them to walk through an experiential space filled with Lladró creations."

Breaking free from a static relationship between observer and product, movement is generated through changes in the intensity of light, the use of backdrop screens, and 4D sounds that submerge visitors into another reality, whisking them away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. Customers journey through a series of enveloping spaces that introduce them to all the secrets of the brand. They can even travel virtually from New York to the Lladró workshops in Valencia to visit the master artisans and experience their craft, thanks to state-of-the-art technology.

