Plasmatic and Elexa partner to bring leak detection programs to forward-thinking home insurers
The Alana claim prevention and customer engagement platform now works seamlessly with all Elexa products, for complete program-ready household leak detection.
We always like partnering with companies that are all about customer engagement in the insurance sector, because there is a lot of value there.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alana claim prevention and customer engagement platform now works seamlessly with all Elexa products, for complete program-ready household leak detection. The Elexa Guardian family of leak detection and prevention devices are used in thousands of homes across the United States in both residential and commercial settings to detect leaks and automatically respond to them.
— Jonathan Storino, VP Product at Elexa Consumer Products
“This is a very important integration for our customers” explained David Sussman, CEO of Plasmatic Technologies “With premiere products like Guardian by Elexa, our insurers are able to mitigate claim risk in a very tangible and measurable way. The full integration that Elexa has offered us provide a really rich experience for customers. Their pairing of early detection with full water flow integration is the best in the market.”
Jonathan Storino, VP Product at Elexa Consumer Products agrees “We really like the way Plasmatic has brought data from devices into their Alana platform and combined it to provide homeowners with home protection and water damage avoidance information. We always like partnering with companies that are all about customer engagement in the insurance sector, because there is a lot of value there.”
Plasmatic Technologies, Inc. has been serving the insurance industry since 2017 with its Alana platform. Alana supports customer engagement and claim prevention programs for major P&C insurance carriers with Home Telematics that brings together data sources from IoT devices, telemetry sources, building details, risk assessments, and more. Alana offers brandable app and website portal interfaces and provides a library of engagement resources for insurers help their policyholders avoid claims. More at http://www.alana.net
Elexa Consumer Products, headquartered in Chicago creates creating innovative, connected devices and systems for property owners. Attention to detail, top-rated components, and top-notch engineering make Elexa Consumer Products the smart choice for integrators, businesses and end users alike.
Our wireless products make it simple for homeowners and businesses to benefit from fully autonomous water damage prevention. An easy-to-install Valve Controller connects to your existing water main and communicates with Leak Detectors throughout your home to take action at the first sign of a leak, flood, earthquake, limiting the damage done to your home. More at https://getguardian.com
