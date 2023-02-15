Efficient Heating Maintenance and Repair Services by Tim & Sons Services for 30 Years in Burke, VA and Surrounding Areas
It's probably the coldest here in Virginia, so it's high time to have a home's heating system checked to ensure it's optimally working to face the cold season.
— Jessie Y., a customer reviewing on Yelp
"Don't worry, we’ll get things done for you. Winter could be unforgiving and you might want to seek our professional help for your home’s heating system,” assured heating maintenance expert Tim Le, owner and general manager of Tim & Sons Services.
In a statement, Tim & Sons Services reminded homeowners that minor issues can become huge ones if heaters and furnace systems aren't checked periodically. "A regular check-up and repair is a must for heaters or furnace systems to run proficiently," he emphasized.
It's during winter when heaters and furnace systems are heavily utilized. Tim and Sons urge homeowners to do a maintenance check to make sure their families and loved ones are warm and protected all year round.
“But worse comes to worst, say they've forgotten to check on their heating system or don’t remember when was the last time it was checked, our highly trained technicians are here to provide the services they need," guaranteed Tim.
Tim added that through time heating devices depreciate, especially due to aging. That's why maintenance is essential to make sure it would run optimally when needed. He further suggested that replacement might be needed to replace old and broken heaters with a new and more robust one.
“When the breeze gets chilly, it's a reminder for homeowners to have their heating system checked even if they feel that it’s working perfectly," said Tim.
Tim and Sons Services also provides boiler installation and repair.
Just like any appliances at home, boilers are prone to wear and tear. Having a boiler checked reduces the risk of unexpected breakdown. Boilers are expected to work twice as hard during the cold months. So no one shouldn't miss the chance of having their boiler serviced to ensure comfort and peace of mind.
Lastly, the heating and cooling provider said that its team of professional experts can deal with any heating and furnace repair needs.
With over 30 years of experience in HVAC services, Tim & Sons has established a wide range of heating installation and services in Fairfax County VA and surrounding areas. The company’s quality heating services include:
- Heater replacement
- Furnace replacement
- Heat pumps replacement
- Oil furnace replacement
- Heater check-up
- Furnace tune-up
- Heat Pumps tune-up
- Thermostats
Regular maintenance of HVAC systems can keep its lifespan longer and performance more efficient. Also, one could avoid costly major repairs when minor issues are addressed early on. So whether it's a residential or commercial property that needs heating and boiler replacement, Tim & Sons Services is ready to help.
"We'll make sure a heating system is up for the task this winter. We provide heating and furnace repair, boiler replacement and installation and heating replacement and installation. We will make it all for you!” ended Tim.
