Blockchain Laboratories announces partnership with Intrinsic Methods to build Carbon Credit Registry XRPL

Working Together to Solve the Climate & Deforestation Crisis with Innovative Reforestation Carbon Credits on XRP LedgerSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Laboratories is proud to announce its partnership with Intrinsic Methods to support new reforestation and afforestation projects worldwide. By enabling carbon credit tokenization on the XRP Ledger. The XRP Leger was the first carbon neutral layer1 blockchain network, and issuing carbon credits on XRPL will bring radical transparency, accountability, and liquidity to the carbon credit markets.
By using blockchain technology for global climate initiatives, offset buyers can better verify and analyze carbon credits, trade them with more liquidity, and retire/claim them for ESG reporting with auditable records on Distributed Ledger Technology. Using DLT and tokenization many of the problems of accountability that exist in the carbon markets today are solved. “Intrinsic Methods plans on setting higher standards for voluntary CO2 offsets and the ROI the offsets bring buyers and the local communities they come from” said Jim Duggan, CEO of Intrinsic Methods.
Nature Positive Environmental Impact from Carbon Credits
Planting billions to trillions of trees around the world would be the cheapest and most effective way to solve the climate change dilemma. Trees absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide which scientists believe contributes to global warming. A worldwide initiative to plant trees would remove the threat of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere. Also it is important to mention that trees produce oxygen which we all need to survive. Plant life is the only carbon removal solution that produces oxygen as a by-product of CO2 sequestration.
“This new quantitative evaluation shows [forest] restoration isn’t just one of our climate change solutions, it is overwhelmingly the top one,” said Prof Tom Crowther at the Swiss university ETH Zürich, who led the research. “What blows my mind is the scale. I thought restoration would be in the top 10, but it is overwhelmingly more powerful than all of the other climate change solutions proposed.” https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/jul/04/planting-billions-trees-best-tackle-climate-crisis-scientists-canopy-emissions
Many brands from all over the world have joined commitments like 1t.org to mobilize a global movement to conserve, restore and grow 1 trillion trees by 2030. 1t.org is part of the World Economic Forum’s efforts to accelerate nature-based solutions and was set up to support the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.
But the carbon markets are struggling to keep up with the demand for high quality verifiable carbon removals, inhibited by supply bottlenecks and slow time to market. To meet climate goals on a global scale, carbon markets need enhanced mechanisms for project verification and credit issuance; greater transparency in pricing and market data; and improved infrastructure for both buyers and suppliers.
Blockchain Laboratories is a Web3 ESG Venture Studio that has been working on climate & biodiversity solutions like Carbonland Trust, and has been experimenting with ways to leverage the qualities of transparency, variability, and scalability of the XRP Ledger to address many of the carbon market’s biggest obstacles.
Intrinsic Methods and Blockchain Laboratories are now preparing to launch Intrinsic Methods Registry on XRPL. Intrinsic Methods will use the web3 SaaS to issue and have a marketplace for Future Mitigated Units(carbon credits) coming from Ecological Projects doing reforestation or afforestation work using RootMaker trees.
The planet has suffered mass deforestation, and we have lost a large percentage of forests and biodiversity over the last 100 years. Trees are the planet's best proven solution to removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and they also produce oxygen which we all need to breathe. Without intervention many of the places deforested in the past still remain without trees, and at the pace forests are being cut down today without mass reforestation efforts everyone will suffer.
“it makes clear how much deforestation accelerated over the last century. In just over 100 years the world lost as much forest as it had in the previous 9,000 years.” Hannah Ritchie and Max Roser, https://ourworldindata.org/deforestation
Intrinsic Methods Carbon Credit Registry will give brands that have pledged NetZero or carbon neutrality or other commitments like 1t.org, a way to buy offsets that they can know are supporting the highest quality reforestation projects globally, in addition to providing those local economies with jobs and other economic benefits.
Blockchain Laboratories is helping Intrinsic Methods create forests for the next generations, using innovative technologies designed to improve trust and transparency. “I am so excited about working with Intrinsic Methods to bring to market one of the most nature positive carbon credits that is using carbon neutral technology” says Boone Bergsma, CEO of Blockchain Laboratories.
Boone will be speaking at Sustex World Tech For Impact and Climate Action Conference March 15th, 2023 in Dubai, and will be presenting the work Blockchain Laboratories has been doing in ESG digital assets.
Blockchain Laboratories is doing a Regulated Crowdfunding offering on NetCapital. Anyone can get shares/equity in Blockchain Laboratories with as little as a $99 investment, the company is seeking to raise $500,000 to support product improvements and reach new customers.
About Blockchain Laboratories:
https://blockchainlaboratories.com/
Blockchain Laboratories is a web3 venture studio developing impactful ESG DeFi Applications, and ESG Digital Assets. Blockchain Laboratories offers web3 SaaS using innovative carbon neutral blockchain and DLT networks like the XRP Ledger.
About Intrinsic Methods:
https://intrinsicmethods.com/
Intrinsic Methods, LLC & RootMaker are dedicated to changing how trees are grown. The patented RootMaker® system has a 20-year documented proof of 2 to 3 times faster growth as well as transplant survivability greater than 95%. For the carbon offset market, RootMaker® grown trees provide carbon sequestration annually of 200-300% more than any other growing system.
About XRP Ledger:
https://xrpl.org/
The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is an open source, public and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain led by a global developer community. It is fast, energy-efficient, and reliable. For more than ten years, it has been the blockchain best suited to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale.
