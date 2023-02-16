Clayton & McKervey Announces New At-A-Glance Dashboard Service Powered by DOMO
The At-A-Glance Dashboard gives business owners the opportunity to conveniently and easily track important analytics and metrics.SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clayton & McKervey, a certified public accounting and consulting firm helping growth-driven companies compete in the global marketplace, is pleased to announce a new service: At-A-Glance Dashboards, powered by DOMO.
At-A-Glance helps business owners in a variety of industries, including industrial automation and engineering, readily access key analytics within their current systems, identify the metrics that matter most to their industry, and visualize this data in real time through automated dashboards. The analysts at Clayton & McKervey help bridge the gap between the information owners can view now and the information that helps track results that matter most to their industry.
Designed for organizations tracking job costing, monthly project status, and work in progress (WIP), among other metrics, At-A-Glance provides affordable support without having to upgrade accounting or ERP systems. Through this service, Clayton & McKervey data analysts provide owners and operational leaders with easy-to-use and informative visualizations, saving time, money and frustration.
“At-A-Glance eliminates the need to run multiple reports or wait for internal accounting staff to answer questions about business drivers. This service can increase a business owner’s confidence that they are looking at the right metrics to track business growth,” said Ben Smith, Consulting Leader.
The service tracks a range of metrics, including:
Financial – position, working capital trends, organizational performance
Project – budgets, margins, deadlines
Revenue and Growth – pipeline, backlog, sales
Employee and Operational – work-in-progress, utilization, PTO
For private companies, understanding the business at a deeper level enables growth and optimizes performance. Clayton & McKervey’s At-A-Glance service provides options for a standalone dashboard as well as ongoing support, allowing companies to access the data and analysis needed to perform at the highest levels.
About Clayton & McKervey
Clayton & McKervey is a full-service CPA firm helping middle-market entrepreneurial companies compete in the global marketplace. The firm is headquartered in metro Detroit and services clients throughout the world.
Denise Asker
Clayton & McKervey
+1 248.766.5599
dasker@claytonmckervey.com