National boxing federations have started preparations for the 2023 World Championships for men and women

Kenes Rakishev awarded young athletes

KFB President Kenes Rakishev started by awarding the winners of the last youth championship

I believe that a good generation is growing up in our country, which can adequately replace the leaders of the national team in the future, especially in women's boxing” — Kenes Rakishev, President of the KFB

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A month later, on March 15, 2023, the Women's World Boxing Championship starts in New Delhi (India). And on May 1, 2023, men will pick up the baton at the World Championships in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

Most of the world boxing federations that are members of the International Boxing Federation have already begun official preparations for these events. It is expected that this year many countries will significantly upgrade their national teams with a youth squad.

Thus, it became known that one of the world boxing leaders, Kazakhstan, is making a serious bet on young people. KFB President Kenes Rakishev started by awarding the winners of the last youth championship. On March 15, cash prizes were awarded to the winners and prize-winners of the 2022 World Youth Boxing Championship, which was held in Spain, in Kazakhstan. World Cup medalists received money certificates from the personal funds of the President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Kenes Rakishev. The personal trainers of the world champions did not go unnoticed either. The total prize fund is almost 50 thousand dollars.

«In Spain, our youth team showed a decent result. In quantitative and qualitative terms, we are in third place. I believe that a good generation is growing up in our country, which can adequately replace the leaders of the national team in the future, especially in women's boxing. Therefore, on the eve of the world championships in 2023, we decided to additionally motivate our young athletes» - Kenes Rakishev, President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, said at the cash certificates award ceremony.

Sportswomen from more than 200 countries of the world are expected to participate in the Women's World Boxing Championship under the auspices of the IBA. Recall that the strongest teams in 2022 among women were Turkey, Ireland and Canada. Among men, the world leaders of the last championship were Cuba, Kazakhstan and the USA.