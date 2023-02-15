Keel Point Receives ESGR Pro Patria Award
Keel Point recently received an ESGR Pro Patria Award for their ongoing support to Wealth Advisor and Navy Reservist, Michael Stanley, Jr., MBA, CExP™.
— Robert C. Mayes, CEO, Keel Point
ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve), a Department of Defense office, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. Employers recognized by the ESGR with a Pro Patria Award have demonstrated the greatest support to Guard and Reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve.
Michael, who joined Keel Point in June of 2021 following a year-long deployment, nominated the firm for their "outstanding support provided to me and my family.” Michael's nomination was one of 52 received across the state of Alabama. Three Pro Patria Awards were given: one for small business, one for large business, and one for public sector. This is the highest-level award that may be bestowed by an ESGR State Committee.
When asked why he pursued such an award for Keel Point, Michael stated, "They were willing to take a chance on a Vet freshly off a combat tour and supported every Navy Reserve constraint I dealt with afterwards. I couldn’t have asked for more care and understanding as I navigated working while still involved with the Navy Reserve.” He went on to say, “Keel Point really does embody what it means to support those who serve. Without hesitation, they afforded me the freedom to balance accomplishing the mission of the country and that of the firm.”
Keel Point's CEO, Robert C. Mayes received the award in a ceremonious presentation at Keel Point's Church Street location. Mayes shared with the group that he was deeply honored to have Michael Stanley - and the values, leadership, and skillset he brings as a Service member - as an Advisor at Keel Point. Mayes continued, “Our veterans are an integral part of our company. Not only do they embody our core values within Keel Point but have demonstrated them by serving our Country.”
About Keel Point:
Keel Point is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm, focused on joining together families and advisors to achieve each family’s mission, vision, values, and goals. Simply put, we help clients invest in their purpose.
Securities offered through Keel Point Capital, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC. Brokerage and Investment Advisory Services are offered under the Keel Point brand. Investment Advisory services offered by Keel Point, LLC, an affiliate of Keel Point Capital, LLC
