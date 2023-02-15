ALIWOOD Inspires with "Won't Let Go," a Song/Video Addressing Mental Health Issues and Offering Hope
ALIWOOD, a rising artist-songwriter, has released a powerful new song and video called "Won't Let Go," which addresses the issue of mental health.
Mental health is a topic that affects people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. Despite its prevalence, it is often neglected, and many people are ashamed to seek help. In a world that often feels overwhelming and lonely, we must start talking about mental health and provide support to those who need it.
"This song means a lot to me. It's about inspiration and not giving up when struggling with anxiety and depression, " said ALIWOOD. The song is a powerful and emotive ballad with personal and relatable lyrics. The chorus, "I don't know where I will go, all I know, I won't let go," speaks to the resilience and determination of those struggling with mental health issues. With its stunning visuals and powerful message, the music video will leave a lasting impression on viewers. It features powerful imagery that speaks to the emotions and experiences of those going through difficult times. It showcases the artist in a dark rainy space shackled to a chair and tells the story of the artist struggling with his mental health but ultimately finds hope and healing through someone else's help. ALIWOOD is a talented artist-songwriter, and music producer dedicated to using music to inspire and heal. With "Won't Let Go," ALIWOOD has differentiated himself with most artists in the Rap genre as his content is giving back positive energy to the culture. The song and video are now available for streaming on YouTube and other music platforms.
ALIWOOD - Won't Let Go