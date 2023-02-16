Love Tour Comes to Houston

Glodean Champion and Let's Talk About Love Tour

The Let’s Talk About Love tour is traveling across America to bring community members together to honor and celebrate the commonalities that bind us together.

This tour was inspired by my cross-country drive from Monterey, CA to Macon, GA. I talked to over 100 people along the way about love and they all agreed that love is the bridge that connects us.” — Glodean Champion

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glodean Champion, Author, 2x TED Speaker & Transformational Leader, is bringing her change the world project, Let's Talk About Love, to Houston! Champion kicked off this project in her hometown, Monterey, CA, to a sold-out audience and is now taking this conversation on the road. On Saturday, February 25, 2023, Champion will lead community members through an open conversation about love, social responsibility, and connection at the We Serve Theater at St. John's Downtown Church, 2019 Crawford Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.This event is FREE to the public!Joining Champion for a panel discussion will be Robin Boykin, Owner of UENDURE Tea Company; Lloyd Joshua Sams; Author, Road to Redemption: A Story About Racial Healing in America, Special Counsel to the Mayer Brown Law Offices; Norman Nadorff, Voter Engagement Organizer, Ethan Ganz; and Global Educator, Coco Li Thompson.Come expecting to learn, dialogue, and imagine the possibilities of life without the divisiveness of race and difference getting in the way! There will also be food, fun, prizes, and an opportunity to give back to the community.Between 89% and 95% of Americans agree that we need more meaningful love in our communities, America, and the world, according to a Fetzer Institute survey . Champion hopes this event and those that follow will begin to change the narrative about race and difference and move our country toward healing and connection. She believes most Americans want to put an end to the divisiveness of race, politics, religion, and all the other differences that prevent us from truly understanding and accepting one another.“It’s time for us to come together. This isn’t an American issue,” she said, “It’s a global concern, and I want to help make the world a better place by using loving kindness to guide us toward rather than away from one another. That's the only way we can heal and grow stronger together. We have already experienced what growing apart can do to us.”About Glodean ChampionGlodean Champion is a 2x TEDx Speaker, Keynote Speaker, Author, and Transformational Leader who specializes in personal growth, leadership development, team building, and diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI). She’s a Six Sigma Black Belt and draws on her extensive background in leadership, process improvement, communication, and education to strengthen leaders and build agile teams.She is exceptionally engaging, funny and passionate, and pulls from her upbringing and the influence of her mother — her first authentic leader – to create stories that connect with her audience. Her approach to delicate subjects is with honesty, authenticity, and vulnerability, and she is a master at challenging and captivating audiences of all kinds in a way that forces them to take pause and listen from the heart, something she believes we need more of if we want to make the world a better place.

About Let's Talk About Love, Houston