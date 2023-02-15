Telebyte Announces the World’s First Automated Ethernet-APL Conformance Test Solution
Fully Automated – Cost Effective – Repeatable Testing
Our goal is to make testing reliable, repeatable and affordable. Taking advantage of our Early Adopter Program will give companies an opportunity to start testing and find issues early on.”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Telebyte, the global leader in channel emulation for broadband data communication systems, announced the release of its fully automated Ethernet-APL Conformance Test Solution.
— Michael Breneisen, President of Telebyte.
10BASE-T1L Single Pair Ethernet is a game-changing technology facilitating the convergence of Information Technology and Operational Technology Networks allowing direct connection to field devices using Ethernet on a single pair of wires. The Ethernet-Advanced Physical Layer or Ethernet-APL is the ruggedized, two-wire Ethernet link-powered physical layer that implements 10BASE-T1L (and extensions) for operating in hazardous areas of process plants with intrinsic safety support. The Ethernet single pair twisted cable is lightweight, flexible, lower cost than multi-pair cables, and delivers 10Mb/s data and power utilizing a switched architecture of point-to-point devices, including the proven trunk-and-spur topology or star topologies.
Compliance and interoperability testing are essential to successful deployment. Telebyte’s conformance test solution is based on Ethernet-APL test specifications (Port Profile Specification v1.2, Data Test Specification v1.5.4 and Power Test Specification v1.3) and features a Universal Test Setup that may be used for Data, Power Conformance and Interoperability Testing.
Designed for optimum efficiency to save time and costs, the company’s fully integrated approach features easy-to-use automation software that runs all tests and produces Pass/Fail reports, allowing operation by technicians with minimal training. In addition, there is no need to plug/unplug different devices in the test setup which can be controlled from a remote location.
The US-based company’s years of experience with channel emulation, noise generation and test automation have shown them that standardization in testing methods and independent test gear are of great importance for any technology to succeed. This develops the trust and reliability needed to accelerate SPE technology. Telebyte’s equipment follows the industry standards allowing them to be an independent test and measurement equipment provider with the goal of helping to build a global SPE ecosystem.
Telebyte is now accepting orders and offering two pricing options: Best in Class (Telebyte and Keysight instruments) or Budget (all hardware and software at the cost of a high-end scope). They are also offering demonstrations and opportunities to participate in their Early Adopter Program. Contact sales@telebytespe.com for more information.
