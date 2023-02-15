Attorney General Paxton has joined a Montana-led letter to President Biden condemning his unconstitutional decision to call for an “assault weapons” ban during his State of the Union Address.

Joe Biden has shown an alarming disregard for the Constitution throughout his presidency, and this recent call to disarm the millions of Americans who rely on these so-called “assault weapons” to defend their homes and their families is no exception. To support that call, President Biden littered his speech with mistruths and a willful disregard for any facts that might cut against his political agenda. For example, although Biden claimed that the 1994 “assault weapons” ban reduced mass shootings, two Department of Justice studies found that the policy had no discernible impact on violent crime. The policy’s only byproduct, in fact, was the disarmament of millions of Americans and the infringement of their Second Amendment rights.

President Biden’s efforts to find workarounds to our Constitution will not go unchallenged, however, as illustrated by Attorney General Paxton’s recent lawsuit against the ATF’s new rule targeting pistol owners who use stabilizing braces. Attorney General Paxton will continue to lead the fight for the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding Americans.

The letter states: “In sum, the right to keep and bear arms is one of the most fundamental and deeply rooted liberties in our constitutional tradition. It guards and protects the most basic of all rights, the right to life, and it stands as a constant bulwark against tyranny. We stand ready to oppose any attempt by your Administration to trample on this fundamental constitutional right.”

