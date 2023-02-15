March 2020

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is top-of-mind as Commissioner Blomstedt updated the board on what is being done to help schools prepare for a possible outbreak. The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) has created a public health website with resources and updates for schools and districts.

Dual Credit Initiative Report

Nebraska State Board of Education members met with the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education (CCPE) to discuss ideas on how to improve the dual credit programs in Nebraska. Currently 85 percent of schools have dual credit classes available. However, there are concerns about cost, lack of qualified instructors, and the transfer of credits. The committee put forth 16 recommendations for policy action. Over the next two years, the NDE and CCPE have committed to making those recommendations a reality, supporting the expansion of dual credit opportunities for all students across the state.

NDE/CCPE Joint Dual Credit Initiative

Nebraska ELLC

The NDE is part of the ESSA Leadership Learning Community (ELLC). The partnership establishes a structure for states and districts to work together to determine how to support education leaders in their state and local plans. The Nebraska ELLC is creating a sustainable learning and improvement network of principals and their direct supervisors. The board voted to allow for contractual services to assist with the revision and improvement of the state model for teacher and principal development and evaluation and to assist in the development, implementation, and improvement of the Nebraska Teacher and Principal Performance Framework and the Nebraska Leadership and Learning Network.

Nebraska Teacher and Principal Performance Framework (NTPPF)

Revisions to Rule 21 and 24 Approved

Board members voted to approve changes to Rule 21 Teaching Permits and Rule 24 Certificate Endorsements. The changes for Rule 21 address requiring an endorsement on a career permit and eliminating basic skills as a requirement for a career permit. The changes to Rule 24 include clarification of superintendent endorsement language, adding the health sciences field endorsement, adding a special program subject endorsement, refining skilled and technical sciences to align with federal regulations, eliminating the assessment leadership endorsement, adding a orientation and mobility specialist endorsement, and changes to several exam numbers and pass rates.

Rule 21 Revisions

Rule 24 Revisions

NDE/DHHS Collaboration on DHHS Facility-Based Schools

Board members approved an agreement between the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the NDE to authorize the NDE to oversee and administer the schools and education programs provided by the DHHS facility-based schools. This collaboration applies to the schools and education programs operated by the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers (YRTC), the Hastings Regional Center JCDP, the Lincoln Regional Center – Whitehall Campus, and any additional facility-based schools DHHS may operate during the term of this agreement. As part of the agreement, the NDE will provide school administration, including a director and assistant director, who would act similar to a superintendent and principal for the DHHS facilities.

NDE and DHHS Interagency Agreement