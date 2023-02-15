California Gold Rush millionaire's brooch among sunken treasure artifacts to be auctioned March 4th-5th in Reno, Nevada

A REGARD ring created with gemstones with first letters that spell out that word – Ruby (missing from the recovered ring), Emerald, Garnet, Amethyst, Ruby, and Diamond -- is among the beautiful California Gold Rush sunken treasure jewelry retrieved from t

One of the important recovered jewelry items from the SS Central America is a large 18-karat Gold Rush ore engraved brooch that California’s first millionaire, San Francisco businessman Sam Brannan, was sending to his son in Geneva, Switzerland as a gift

One of the historic stickpins created with a nugget from the California Gold Rush and recovered from the 1857 sinking of the S.S. Central America that will be offered in the March 4 and 5, 2023 auction by Holabird Western Americana Collections.