Construction Tech Boosts Contractor Profits

Calgary based startup de-risks cost estimation and disrupts the construction industry

ALBERTA, CALGARY, CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are working in one of the riskiest and least transformed industries in the world. The only way to convince contractors to adopt new tech is to ensure a worthwhile return on investment."

From inaccurate cost estimation to inefficient, manual processes, the construction workflow is in dire need of a serious overhaul. Facing the reality of a global recession, neither contractors nor homeowners can afford to lose money through poor planning and sub-par project management. Construction software technology has the potential to improve efficiency and mitigate risks – but there is a problem. Most digital construction software tools do not properly account for the complex and unique nature of real construction projects.

CostCertified, an Alberta-based startup that uses technology to de-risk the construction workflow, is offering a solution in the form of a patented, first-of-its-kind sales, estimating, and management tool. Through revolutionary tech that is flexible, accessible, and simple to implement for every stage of a project, the company is transforming the way construction is done.

“The biggest problems in construction start with bad estimations. Inaccurate costing increases the risk of projects not being completed, creates unrealistic customer expectations, and ultimately means less profit. By leveraging accurate, real-time data, our technology takes the risk out of both costing and planning. That’s why we started with estimating, but its only one aspect of what we do,” says Canmore born co-founder of CostCertified, Mike Bignold.

Before CostCertified, Bignold started out as the owner of his own contracting company. After years of looking for a modern way of managing construction, he realized he would need to build the solution himself. Leveraging a rare overlap of expertise – business, construction, and coding – he created a prototype platform with unique abilities, which allowed him to scale his company fast. Following the company’s launch in 2021, those same capabilities are patented and available to every contractor in the industry.

Bringing an ecommerce experience to residential construction, the platform gives contractors the ability to send a shoppable, interactive estimate to homeowners. From here, customers can make selections during a project, change the scope and finishes, and see the effect on price in real time – as if they were adding or removing items from their Amazon cart. This way, every project is fully customizable, ensuring customers get exactly what they want and know exactly what they are paying for.

“For contractors, this translates to improved efficiency and productivity during the sales and preproduction stages of any construction project. A detailed and accurate estimate can be built in seven minutes, as opposed to the usual four hours. In the long-term, it means a better relationship with your customers, who are seeing projects completed on-time and within budget,” says Bignold.

The app can be used to manage everything related to the construction plan, including scheduling, digital proposals, customer relationship management (CRM), budgeting, ordering materials, and even payments; “We are working in one of the riskiest and least transformed industries in the world. The only way to convince contractors to adopt new tech is to ensure a worthwhile return on investment,” says Bignold.

“For those who are looking to not only succeed, but to grow during the recession, adopting technology is non-negotiable – making now the perfect time to start exploring your options. Streamlining processes is the only way to cut costs while still delivering at a high-quality and on time,” says Bignold.

Since the first round of funding, CostCertified has seen their revenue grow by 1 000%. In addition to their own success, the tech company has kickstarted exponential growth for a number of local and regional construction companies, including Calgary-based Basement Builders. After starting out using Excel spreadsheets to manage cost estimation, they reported increasing their revenue by eight times within eighteen months of adopting the CostCertified software.

“We’ve grown in tandem with our customers. By listening to their actual needs, and working with them to solve their biggest obstacles, we’re helping to scale their businesses and our own. It’s the kind of symbiotic relationship that we want contractors to foster with homeowners, where delivering results on time and within budget creates trust and satisfaction for everyone involved,” says Bignold.

For more information, visit www.costcertified.com