The Beekman Group Announces the Sale of Mesmerize Media, a Leading Healthcare Media Platform

The Beekman Group ("Beekman") announced that an affiliate of Beekman Investment Partners II, LP ("Beekman") completed the sale of Mesmerize Media, LLC ("Mesmerize"), a leading point of care media platform that delivers valuable patient education and consumer engagement across its expansive network of high-impact healthcare channels, to MJH Life Sciences®.

Beekman invested in Mesmerize, originally named Brite Media, in 2014. At the time, Brite Media was an alternative out of home advertising business marketing through coffee sleeves and cash jackets. During Beekman's ownership, the Company transformed its business through acquisitions and organic growth to become a leading digital marketing platform in healthcare media. Brite Media's acquisition of Mesmerize Marketing in 2018, brought a new leadership team and a rapidly growing point of care media business. The Company was renamed Mesmerize Media to reflect the focus on healthcare and pharmaceutical end markets. In recent years, Mesmerize has accelerated growth through further acquisitions and the de novo development of a digital point of care network.

Andrew Brown, Managing Director of The Beekman Group said, "We are pleased to have partnered with the Mesmerize management team in this successful transformation. Mesmerize has grown into one of the leading healthcare marketing platforms and is well positioned to continue to grow wallet share and capture new business through an array of strategic growth initiatives. We are excited for Mesmerize's next phase of expansion and wish the team the best as they continue to expand their suite of services."

Gregory Leibert, CEO of Mesmerize, said "We would like to thank The Beekman Group for their partnership, support, and strategic direction. Mesmerize has grown as a leader in the point of care advertising sector and is poised to accelerate revenue and network growth with our new strategic partner."

About Mesmerize

Mesmerize Media, LLC is a leading point of care out-of-home advertising operator that delivers valuable patient education and consumer engagement across its expansive network of high-impact media channels. The Company's media suite includes advertising displayed at doctor's offices and pharmacies, mass transit locations, community centers, and a wide variety of other locations. The Company's advertisement displays are distributed through contracted networks including retail partners, transit municipalities, and healthcare practices.

About MJH Life Sciences®

MJH Life Sciences® is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels. Through its more than 60 brands, MJH provides 7+ million health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live and virtual events, educational programs, and market research to empower health care professionals to improve lives worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. The firm partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman manages over $1 billion in assets and has completed over 185 transactions since inception. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005740/en/