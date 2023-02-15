New York Times Best Seller And Uncle Nearest Whiskey Founder, Fawn Weaver Headlines Inclusive Capital Summit

Fawn Weaver headlines Inclusive Capital Summit Benjamin Vann, CEO Impact Ventures Fawn Weaver, CEO Uncle Nearest Whiskey

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact Ventures, a 501c3 organization, investment fund, and start-up accelerator is set to convene local, regional, and national voices to discuss historically why capital has lacked inclusivity and what innovative solutions we can do about it, announced today its inaugural Inclusive Capital Summit will be May 3-5 at The Women’s Building at Fair Park in Dallas, TX.

"At Impact Ventures, we believe that genius is everywhere, but access and opportunity is not. To build a truly representative and thriving business ecosystem, we must invest in the communities that have historically been underestimated,” said Benjamin J. Vann, Impact Ventures founder and CEO. “The Inclusive Capital Summit will bring solution-based conversations to the forefront, equipping our community and business leaders with the knowledge, network and platform to carry their work forward, especially in the southern parts of the country.”

Headlining the event is the New York Times bestselling author, investor, entrepreneur and the first Black woman to lead a major spirits brand, Fawn Weaver, whose company recently surpassed $100 million in sales. Fawn will join Impact Ventures CEO for a fireside chat where she will share her journey being the first Black woman to build a $1B+ company from the ground up, while also diligently pursuing a commitment to social impact and inclusion, and how she is using her success to create opportunities for others.

“I’m grateful for Impact Ventures’ mission and am excited to join the inaugural Summit,” said Weaver. “Creating something from the ground up, as a woman and person of color, provides an equal amount of challenges and opportunities. Bringing together all the key players – the founders, investors and community partners – speaks to the power of community in addressing those perceived roadblocks and paving a more inclusive, opportunistic path forward.”



The Inclusive Capital Summit will be a unique opportunity for attendees to explore topics like:

How do we address long-standing systemic issues like redlining, and other exclusive policies?

What role does the faith community have in economic justice?

How investors can be more intentional with capital investment by cultivating relationships with founders from underserved communities?

Impact Ventures has posted a request for speakers which is available on the event website. Deadline to submit proposals are March 31. Media badges can be requested through the summit’s media representative.

The Inclusive Capital Summit is May 3-5 at The Women’s Building at Fair Park, located at 3800 Parry Avenue, Dallas, TX. There will be live performances by local artists, and innovative activations, and the summit will conclude with a major announcement about how Dallas, TX will become a leader in making capital more inclusive for underrepresented entrepreneurs.

Early bird tickets are available now until March 31st for purchase here. Venue space is limited to 300 attendees. Lunch and parking are included with the purchase of a ticket.

About Impact Ventures

Impact Ventures is a 501c3 organization and start-up accelerator with a mission to empower talented, yet underestimated Women and Communities of Color to create generational wealth through inclusive entrepreneurship and integrated capital. Learn more at https://impact-ventures.co.

About Fawn Weaver

Weaver is the founder and CEO of Grant Sidney, Inc. and Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the fastest growing American whiskey brand in U.S. history. She is a TED Speaker, as well as a USA Today and New York Times bestselling author who has appeared on hundreds of popular radio, morning and television talk shows.