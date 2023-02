Featured Interview with ADISA: Frederick Baerenz of AOG Wealth Management on Why Allocating to Alts is a Growing Trend

Frederick Baerenz, President and CEO AOG Wealth Management

Now, people are more open to looking into it [alternatives] and are beginning to explore the additional asset classes.” — Frederick Baerenz, President & CEO of AOG Wealth Management

RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, February 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frederick Baerenz , President & CEO of AOG Wealth Management and CEO to the AOG Institutional Diversified Fund (AOGFX) was interviewed by Greg Mausz, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Managing Director of Skyway Capital Markets."Just the word alternative...I think it should be more mainstream than it is, and it is actually becoming more mainstream. In the past, it was largely the domain of ultra-high-net-worth investors and institutional investors. And the average advisor, average investor, really didn't delve into it, but now with the really poor performance of 60/40 this year, some have speculated that it's [60/40] been a bad idea for quite a while. Now, people are more open to looking into it [alternatives] and are beginning to explore the additional asset classes", a quote from Frederick Baerenz.View Fred's entire interview below.

Focus on Alternatives: Why Allocating to Alts is a Growing Trend