Ocean Visions Biennial Summit 2023 Will Advance Ocean-Climate Solutions

Participants to discuss innovations that support solutions to climate impacts on the ocean

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA , February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ocean Visions Biennial Summit 2023 will be held from April 4-6, 2023, at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, and with online attendance options. Ocean Visions welcomes a diverse community of participants—including scientists, academics, policymakers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and funders—to discuss the sharing of knowledge and solutions to critical challenges at the ocean-climate nexus.

The ocean is under threat from a host of pressures, but none loom larger than those caused by greenhouse gas pollution, which drives overheating and acidification. Ocean heating is in turn causing deoxygenation, sea level rise, and disruption of critical marine ecosystem functions and services. In order to address this ocean-climate crisis, the world needs to generate and scale innovative solutions much more effectively and quickly.

The Summit will be highly interactive, and is designed to advance solutions around five core program tracks:

• Ocean-Based Contributions to Global Decarbonization: This track will focus on the ocean’s potential contributions to low or zero carbon energy, food, transport, and materials.

• Ocean-Based Contributions to Carbon Dioxide Removal: This track will feature the latest innovations and issues from practitioners advancing ocean-based pathways to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as well as those working to build related governance systems and monitoring frameworks.

• Ocean Ecosystem Repair and Regeneration: This track will explore what ocean conservation might look like in the mid-21st century as the climate crisis intensifies and ecosystems approach tipping points.

• Human Adaptation to a Changing Ocean: This track will explore the array of responses necessary to support human adaptation to a changing ocean.

• Building a Global Community of Solvers at the Ocean-Climate Nexus: This track will feature the social, technological, and economic innovations and solutions required to expand a global community of solvers at the ocean-climate nexus.

Ocean Visions is partnering with the American Geophysical Union (AGU) for event management. Full Summit details, including programming and registration information, can be found on AGU’s Ocean Visions Biennial Summit 2023 web portal.




ABOUT OCEAN VISIONS
Ocean Visions is a non-profit organization that catalyzes innovation at the intersection of the ocean and climate crises. We facilitate multisector collaborations from within our Network and beyond, working with leading research institutions, the private sector, and public-interest organizations to fully explore and advance responsible and effective ocean-based climate solutions. In short, we work to stabilize the climate and restore ocean health. To learn more, visit www.oceanvisions.org or follow @Ocean_Visions on Twitter.

Jessica Keith
Ocean Visions
jessica@oceanvisions.org
